Wouldn’t it be great if there was a vanity mirror that could queue up your favorite tunes? How much might better life be if said mirror could read out your text messages and place phone calls hands-free? Well, wonder no more, as Simplehuman has gone ahead and made one.

At the 2019 Consumer Electronics Show this week, the 18-year-old Torrance, California-based kitchen and bath manufacturer announced refreshed models of its Sensor Smart Mirror Hi-Fi and Sensor Smart Mirror Hi-Fi Assist. Both have rather unwieldy names, but they’re pretty simple in form and function.

The pair boast Simplehuman’s proprietary “tru-lux” light system, which the company claims closely simulates natural sunlight and enhances visibility of variations in makeup color, along with a night shift mode that, when enabled, shifts to softer hue to promote better sleep.

“We successfully designed our first generation of mirrors by creating the best, most color-correct view,” said Simplehuman CEO and founder Frank Yang. “The new Sensor Mirror Hi-Fi and Sensor Mirror Hi-Fi Assist models dramatically raise the bar by combining our tru-lux light with superb audio to enhance your morning routine. From makeup application to listening to your favorite music, our next generation of mirrors were developed to revolutionize your morning routine.”

And if that weren’t enough, the Smart Mirror Hi-Fi and Smart Mirror Hi-Fi Assist have banging speakers — specifically, speakers with custom Danish-designed 2.5-inch drivers that pair to any device via Bluetooth or Wi-Fi and that support Apple’s AirPlay 2 standard.

You might be wondering: What’s the difference between the two? Well, as the “Assist” moniker implies, the Smart Mirror Hi-Fi Assist has a built-in voice assistant — Google Assistant, to be specific. As with other Google Assistant-enabled devices, the Smart Mirror Hi-Fi can set timers and reminders, control smart home devices, provide a rundown of the day’s agenda, and more.

If voice controls aren’t your style, though, you can opt for Simplehuman’s companion app, which offers control over alarm settings and increased control over sound, lighting, and sensor activity.

“The mirror automatically lights up when you approach, so we embedded the Google Assistant element as a second layer of access to get the weather, news, and other useful intel with just voice commands,” Yang added. “It’s extremely intuitive — now you can start the day stress-free while getting ready with tru-lux lighting.”

Pricing and availability have yet to be announced for either Smart Mirror Hi-Fi models. We’re hoping to learn more in the week ahead.