Procter & Gamble surprised us by showing up at CES, the big tech trade show in Las Vegas, for the first time in the company’s 182-year history. And it showed off some cool products, like Opté, which removes spots on your skin, at least temporarily.

The product is part of P&G’s effort to bring technology to ordinary products and lead market disruption. Doing so is, of course, a better strategy than allowing yourself to be disrupted. I like how the company makes technology fade into the woodwork — although Opté really is a brand-new product category.

After 10 years of development and over 40 patents, P&G Ventures, a startup studio within P&G, has finally introduced the product, which combines proprietary algorithms and printing technology with skincare to scan, detect, and correct imperfections. The company touts its precision application as delivering a visibly flawless skin tone. When you move the blue light device over your face, it zeroes in on blemishes and treats those areas only, not the skin that surrounds it. A tiny inkjet printer deposits picoliter-size drops of the treatment on your skin.

I got to use this tech in a demo at the Pepcom party last night, and you can see that it erased some big spots on my skin, without changing my overall skin tone at all.

Sadly, when you wash the treatment off the spots come back. Over time, though, they may not look as bad.