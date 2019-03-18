Amazon’s AWS today announced the introduction of EC2 instances with Tesla T4 GPUs that will be available to users in the coming weeks in G4 instances. T4 will also be available through the Amazon Elastic Container service for Kubernetes.

“It will be featuring Nvidia T4 processors and really designed for machine learning and to help our customers shrink the time that it takes to do inference at the edge where that response time really matters, but also reduce the cost,” AWS VP of compute Matt Garman said onstage today during the keynote address at San Jose State University.

The new instance will be able to harness up to eight T4 GPUs at once in the cloud.

The T4 made its debut for data centers last September. The T4 uses Turing architecture and is packed with 2,560 CUDA cores and 320 Tensor cores with the power to process queries nearly 40 times faster than a CPU.

Since the GPU made its debut, it has been incorporated into data centers run by companies like Cisco, Dell EMC, and Hewlett Packard Enterprise.

Also announced today, general availability for autonomous driving platform Constellation, the debut of the Safety Force Field for autonomous vehicles, Jetson Nano computer for embedded devices, and the reorganization of more than 40 Nvidia deep learning acceleration libraries under a new umbrella name CUDA-X AI.

CUDA-X AI libraries work with popular frameworks like MXNET, PyTorch, and TensorFlow.

Also today: Nvidia researchers introduced GauGAN, an AI system trained on one million Flickr photos that can create lifelike landscape images.