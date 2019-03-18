Nvidia is bringing a new embedded computer to its Jetson line for developers deploying AI on the edge, its smallest computer ever, according to CEO Jensen Huang. Named the Jetson Nano, the CUDA-X computer delivers 472 GFLOP of computer power, 4GB of memory, and can operate on 5 watts of power.

Jetson Nano and the Jetson Nano developer kit will make their debut today at the Nvidia GPU Tech Conference (GTC) in San Jose, California.

The Jetson Nano for deploying AI on the edge without an internet connection follows the release of the Jetson AGX Xavier chip, which made its debut last year, and Jetson TX2, which made its debut in 2017.

The Jetson Nano developer kit is available today for $100, while Jetson Mini computers for embedding in hardware in production will be available in June and cost $129.

By comparison, the Xavier retails for $1,299 and TX2 for about $600.

“We’re bringing Jetson into the mainstream market,” Nvidia VP of autonomous machines Deepu Talla said today.

The Jetson TX2 runs on 7.5-watts of power and 8GB of memory, while the AGX Xavier can run on as low as 10 watts of power and comes with 32GB of memory.

Like its predecessors, the Jetson Nano will be able to work with Nvidia’s more than 40 CUDA-X AI deep learning libraries.

The Jetson system for edge computing on mobile or embedded devices is currently used by 200,000 developers, Talla said.

Edge computing helps power inference for robots, drones, security cameras, and many other devices that don’t want to rely on an internet connection to work.

Nano, TX2, and AGX Xavier can be used to create robots from Nvidia like KAYA, CARTER, and LINK robots with the Isaac robot engine and Isaac Gym robot simulator. Nvidia opened its robotics research lab in Seattle in January.

Also announced today: Amazon’s AWS introduced instances powered by Tesla T4 GPUs, general availability for autonomous driving platform Constellation, the debut of the Safety Force Field for autonomous vehicles, and the reorganization of more than 40 Nvidia deep learning acceleration libraries under a new umbrella name CUDA-X AI.

In other recent edge machine learning news, Google released TensorFlow Lite 1.0 last month at the TensorFlow Dev Summit.