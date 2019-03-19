New Brand Reflects Renewed Focus on Core Innovation and Engineering Capabilities

Citrusbyte, a leading provider of innovation and engineering services to the Fortune 500, announces that beginning today, the company will operate under the new brand name Theorem. The new name for the firm reflects a realignment of the company’s brand with its long-term vision and strategy for delivering transformative innovation services to the world’s biggest enterprises.

“The Theorem name represents the company that we have built over the last 12 years. This isn’t a redefinition of who we are – it is about ensuring our brand accurately reflects what we have become. Our focus on people and culture as the fundamental drivers of business innovation is reflected in our new identity,” said Brady Brim-DeForest, Theorem CEO. “The Theorem name is about reconnecting with the mathematical, computer science driven DNA of our organization and it elegantly captures our iterative, hypothesis-driven process.”

Theorem is a new kind of consulting company built for a world where the only constant is change. It supports its customers in innovation, design, instrumentation, development, and launch of solutions to complex problems powered by a combination of technology, people, passion, and the scientific process. Select clients include American Express, Apple, AT&T, Caterpillar, First American, and Google.

In addition to the new brand name, the company will be rolling out a comprehensive update to its visual identity system complete with a new logo and new website.

“Our brand has been built on quality, expertise, and craftsmanship – we pride ourselves on building long-term relationships with the world’s most innovation-forward organizations,” said Will Jessup, Founder and Head of Services Delivery. “Our new identity only reinforces the core values that drive our business forward, and our customers will still receive the same great, partnership-oriented experience they always have.”

Also being announced today is the company’s new Strategic Innovation Partner program that will expand and grow its complementary and supplementary service offerings with new, robust tools from partners that will help attract, bring value to, and monetize new and existing opportunities. Theorem’s Strategic Innovation Partner program targets participation from technology service providers, specialized software firms, and vertical specific experts.

Theorem (previously Citrusbyte) is an innovation and engineering company that advises clients on product strategy, engineering, design, and culture, then partners with them to build and launch technology-driven solutions to their most complex problems. Theorem is chosen by clients when results matter most – becoming the agent of change, and driving a transformation that involves not only technology, but also people, process and leadership. Founded in 2007, and headquartered in Los Angeles, Theorem’s global team of engineers, designers, technologists, researchers, strategists, and advisors, has deep expertise across a broad variety of industries including consumer electronics, automotive, manufacturing, supply chain, healthcare, finance, and entertainment. To learn more, visit: www.theorem.co.

