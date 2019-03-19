Netgear is launching a new router that takes advantage of a faster generation of wireless networking, called Wi-Fi 6. The Netgear Nighthawk Tri-band AX12 12-Stream Wi-Fi 6 Router (RAX200) is a powerful router that uses three bands of Wi-Fi 6 to provide 4 times the capacity for data transfer of the previous generation.

You could say that this will get us all ready for the day when everybody in our house decides to binge-watch digital movies and TV shows, particularly as we wait for the arrival of 5G wireless networking.

Netgear said the product is geared toward the growing needs of households with a multitude of internet-connected devices active at the same time. This new Wi-Fi 6 router provides up to 10.8 gigabits per second of bandwidth.

Image Credit: Netgear

Today, home networks are no longer just utilized by computers and smartphones. North American households now use an ever-increasing number of connected devices, such as smart lights, thermostats, appliances, and more, all of which are placing a greater demand on Wi-Fi networks.

While experts predict the total number of connected devices worldwide will expand to 50 billion by 2020, as more and more people use these smart devices in the home, nearly 45 million people across the U.S. are also expected to cut the cord and rely solely on video streaming to replace their broadcast and cable television during the same time, placing an even greater demand on the home Wi-Fi network.

The new Nighthawk has a 1.8-gigahertz quad-core processor with Ethernet wired connections and can provide wired speeds up to 2.5 gigabits per second.

Netgear said the router is available for preorder now and will go on sale soon for $600.