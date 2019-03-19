The White House today launched ai.gov to lay out AI initiatives undertaken by the Trump administration and federal U.S. agencies, such as anNational Institutes of Health (NIH) biomedical research project using AI and a recent Department of Transportation report on autonomous vehicles.

A number of initiatives — some started during the Trump administration and some during the Obama era — are highlighted on the website, including work to create supercomputers by the Department of Energy, and AI Next, a $2 billion investment commitment from DARPA to solve big AI problems announced last fall. The website launch comes a month after the Pentagon released its AI strategy, which will be led by the newly created Joint AI Center.

On multiple occasions, the website cites the American AI initiative issued by a President Trump executive order last month, which, among other things, called for sustained support of AI research funding for federal agencies. Critics of the president’s plan have called the president’s American AI initiative vague and lacking substance.

The website also points out that the United States AI R&D strategic plan, which was first rolled out in the last months of the Obama administration, is currently underway. Concurrent with that effort, the Computing Community Consortium, an organization of AI researchers across the United States, is writing a 20-year AI research roadmap to define academia, business, and government priorities to move AI forward. The roadmap calls for the creation of national AI labs and competitions, as well as an Open AI system.

With AI increasingly deployed by businesses and expected to transform or eliminate a lot of jobs, artificial intelligence is a topic of increasing interest to politicians. The 2018 AI Index report found that mentions of AI have gone up among members of the U.S. Congress as well as houses of parliament in Canada and the United Kingdom.

As things heat up ahead of the 2020 presidential race, Democratic candidates who want to take on Donald Trump are also talking more about AI and the future of work.

Bernie Sanders made his stance on AI part of his campaign announcement and platform. Democratic presidential candidate and businessman Andrew Yang surpassed the 65,000 donor mark last week, clearing him to participate in the first presidential candidate debate. Yang calls AI responsible for the greatest shift to the U.S. economy ever and wants every U.S. citizen ages 18 to 65 to receive a $1,000 universal basic income.

AI regulation is also fueling much of the conversation.

Last week, following news that IBM used photos of people from Flickr’s Creative Commons website without their knowledge, a bipartisan group of U.S. Senators proposed the Commercial Facial Recognition Privacy Act of 2019. Under the proposed law, companies would have to inform consumers when facial recognition software is being used.

Last month, following disputes with researchers about the fact that Rekognition displays gender and ethnic bias, Amazon said it supports a “legislative framework” for facial recognition software. Last summer, Microsoft took the unprecedented step of asking the federal government to regulate facial recognition software, while Google said last December it will refrain from selling facial recognition software until important technology and policy questions are addressed.