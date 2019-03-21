San Francisco-based startup Evolv Technologies — not to be confused with Evolv, which manufactures noninvasive body scanners — this week revealed that it has raised $10 million in series A financing led by Horizons Ventures. It concurrently announced that it’s acquired Sentient Ascend — a spinoff from Sentient Technologies — and appointed Michael Schaff, who’s held various executive roles at Sears Canada, Toys R Us, Staples, Best Buy, and other retailers, as CEO.

“With our new funding, we will expand our efforts to extend the capabilities of Ascend to meet the complex needs of our partners’ businesses,” Schaff said. “We will also be enhancing our customer success and technology teams, as well as our authorized partner network, to provide our customers with even more support.”

Evolv’s Ascend software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform enables companies to test multiple iterations of a webpage at once, leveraging machine learning algorithms to identify the most promising elements — i.e., those which convert most consistently — of each. Clients kick of the process by selecting the pages they wish to optimize, defining a goal, and using a web-based editor to enter the copy, image, design, and interaction changes they’d like to test. Ascend takes care of the rest, automatically isolating and extracting images, designs, formatting, layouts, and copy to produce mishmashes before repeating the process, all the while accounting for factors like changes in demographic and audience.

As Schaff explains, it’s an implementation of evolutionary algorithms — a biologically-inspired branch of AI that generate a host of possible solutions to a problem of which a small subset — usually 5 percent — are selected, merged, and used to produce new solutions. In this way, dozens of ideas representing tens of thousands of potential designs can be tested in the span of weeks rather than months, he says. (Evolv recommends at least 1,000 conversions during deployment, which for a 2 percent baseline conversion rate requires about 50,000 users.)

“The technology automates the experimentation process, accelerating the path to improved website performance and saving significant resource costs,” he said. “Ascend is an evolutionary AI … that gives marketers the power to simultaneously test multiple potential improvements to their websites and mobile apps, allowing for experimentation to be carried out at a scale never before achieved.”

Evolv’s solution only requires a few lines of code to implement, and integrates with analytics suites like Google Analytics. It runs on Amazon Web Services instances and SoftLayer’s content distribution network (which it claims reduces the loading time of webpage variations to 100 milliseconds or less), and is largely configured through an online dashboard featuring graphs that show which webpage iterations have achieved the highest uplift.

Ascend counts Kia, Euroflorist, GS Shop, Verizon, Celebrity Cruises, Eagle Retailing Corporation, Clicksco, Essent, Energie Direct, Landal Greenparks, and Innogy among its customers, as well as one of the U.S.’s largest mobile phone reseller. In addition to its San Francisco location, it has direct sales and representative offices in Austin, Amsterdam, Tokyo, Seoul, and Brisbane.