Marketing Agency to Provide Mentorship and Marketing Advisory Services to Participating Startups

Online marketing and public relations agency InboundJunction has officially joined with the Microsoft-supported startup accelerator 365x as a Program Partner. The role will enable InboundJunction to leverage its years of experience in the realm of digital marketing to mentor 365x participants and help these promising startups reach their full potential. Apart from focusing on improving these startups’ digital footprints in the areas of content marketing, public relationships, search engine optimization (SEO), developing executive thought leadership and introducing performance marketing techniques, InboundJunction will raise awareness towards the challenges facing startup scaling.

From left to right: Toot Shani, CEO at 365x, Nadav Dakner, CEO and Founder of InboundJunction. (Photo: InboundJunction)

Powered by Sarona Ventures and based in Kfar Saba, Israel, 365x is a 6-month scale-up program primarily aimed at companies in both Software and the Internet of Things. Apart from providing guidance, networking, and financial support, 365x offers coaching services delivered by leading senior executives, entrepreneurs, and business development mentors. The purpose of this platform is to help instil the professionalism and maturity needed to appeal to international clientele through distribution channels opened by the program’s strategic partners. The program is meant for post-revenue companies aiming to scale globally.

The latest startup batch set to join the Scale Up will gain a remarkable opportunity to interface with noteworthy strategic partners including Microsoft, The Prodware Group, and Tech Data Corporation. Each of these partners opens access to their preexisting markets via technical, sales and marketing infrastructure to help program participants scale up their solutions and reach the widest possible target market. Ultimately, the goal is to prepare these startups with go to market strategies while laying the foundation for Series A fundraising rounds once the program has concluded.

In addition to its ongoing activities, 365x is working to expand its footprint beyond Israel, actively scouting new locations for expansion. 365x also has deep roots in the Israeli startup scene, including ties to major venture capital firms. One of the prominent connections the accelerator features is its relationship with Sarona Ventures where CEO Toot Shani serves as a partner and Vice President of Business Development.

Toot Shani, CEO at 365x, highlights that: “Our partners share our same vision of supporting startup companies in scaling their business and build global enterprises. We are glad to have InboundJunction as a key partner joining our family.”

InboundJunction will participate in the scale-up program with a series of workshops, one-on-one mentorship, and marketing advisory services aimed at helping participating startups cultivate a strong digital presence. According to InboundJunction CEO Nadav Dakner, “We’re glad to be a part of 365x program as it presents an opportunity for us to give back to the startup ecosystem that’s been instrumental in our success.”

Additionally, Dakner adds “We believe we can give a lot and provide value through our years of experience in the field, and we’re very excited to start our work with 365x and its noteworthy strategic partners. For InboundJunction, it means being on the ground floor of innovation and disruption as well as provide valuable guidance for the next generation of entrepreneurs forging their paths in the ever-expanding global technology industry.”

About InboundJunction

InboundJunction is a full-stack marketing group that offers a range of public relations, content marketing and search engine optimization services. The company provides clients with solutions in the areas of reputation management, executive thought leadership development, content marketing and strategy, influencer marketing, search engine optimization and more. With a list of clients that includes major names like HubSpot, Payoneer, AppsFlyer, BigCommerce, WalkMe and many others. InboundJunction combines years of experience and expertise to position clients as the leading authorities within their industries.

About 365x

365x is a Scale-Up program created by Sarona Partners, an international growth ecosystem for startup companies. This program is dedicated to top-notch Software and IoT startups having first traction and looking to scale up their business internationally. It is Sponsored notably by Prodware Group, Techdata Corp. and Microsoft Corp.

