All of Apple’s operating systems have had point releases in beta form for two months, and they’re getting official release dates today, March 25. The announcement was made at Apple’s It’s Show Time media event in Cupertino.

Following the updates, the official versions of iOS and tvOS for iPads, iPhones, iPod touches, and Apple TVs will be 12.2, with macOS Mojave at 10.14.4 and watchOS at 5.2. Historically, Apple quickly releases betas of its next OS versions soon thereafter, though the releases are likely to be minor and bug fix-focused with WWDC coming up.

Most of the new OS releases’ features were already widely revealed, notably including support for Apple News+ and Apple News in Canada within both iOS 12.2 and macOS 10.14.4, updates adding more detail to the Wallet app, and support for air quality index readings in Maps. New Hermès watch faces were added to watchOS 5.2, and tvOS 12.2 enabled Apple TVs to begin playing videos requested using Siri on iOS 12.2 devices: “Play Sherlock on the bedroom TV.”

Apple has also made roughly two dozen UI and visual tweaks to iOS, largely focused on polishing the News app and various elements of the Apple TV remote functionality. As just one example, iOS 12.2’s Control Center includes a new and considerably larger integrated touch remote control that occupies the full iPhone display, and a significant part of an iPad screen.

iOS 12.2, macOS 10.14.4, tvOS 12.2, and watchOS 5.2 will be available as free updates through the Settings menus of iPads, iPhones, iPod touches, Apple TVs, and iPhone Apple Watch apps, as well as the Software Update pane in a Mac’s System Preferences menu.