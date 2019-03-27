–CEO Steve Pruden leads management buyout

–Tech industry heavy hitters join agency’s Advisory Council

–Headquarters expands to accommodate growth

Studio Science, a leading design and innovation consultancy, has announced a number of milestones to coincide with its 20th anniversary.

Transition of Ownership

Studio Science has successfully transferred ownership from founder Kristian Andersen to a group of investors led by CEO Steve Pruden. Steve was appointed CEO of Studio Science in May 2018 after holding several leadership positions at Appirio where he oversaw consulting delivery, corporate strategy, and human resources. Steve will continue to operations of the business.

Advisory Council Appointments

Studio Science has established an Advisory Council, led by Steve Pruden, of top tech leaders to provide guidance to the management team as the company continues to expand and grow. Members include:

Kristian Andersen , partner at High Alpha and board member with Pathagility, Pattern89, Visible.vc, and Zylo

, partner at High Alpha and board member with Pathagility, Pattern89, Visible.vc, and Zylo Chris Barbin , Venture Partner with GGV Capital, CTO at SipTequila.com and founder/former CEO of Appirio

, Venture Partner with GGV Capital, CTO at SipTequila.com and founder/former CEO of Appirio Chris Belli, vice president of marketing and business development at Studio Science

vice president of marketing and business development at Studio Science Kirk Crenshaw , tech industry advisor and investor for Instore, Rootstock Software, Supperbell, Traackr, and Woobot.io

, tech industry advisor and investor for Instore, Rootstock Software, Supperbell, Traackr, and Woobot.io Glenn Oclassen, Jr., Chief Customer Officer at GoFormz and industry advisor

Additional Advisory Council members will be announced in the coming months.

Growth and Expansion

The agency has expanded its Monument Circle headquarters in downtown Indianapolis to occupy an additional floor of the historic Lacy Building. The new space will accommodate the agency’s increased headcount and will be used to facilitate collaboration around new Studio Science Labs initiatives. The program has played a pivotal role in the conception and launch of five B2B SaaS startups including Lessonly and Octiv (acquired by Conga), created more than 300 jobs and attracted over $75M in venture capital and private equity funding.

Find the full announcement here: https://studioscience.com/milestone-announcement/

About Studio Science

Studio Science is a design and innovation consultancy that works with established market leaders, enterprise software companies and assertive venture-backed startups to deliver transformative brands, products and services. For more than 20 years, we have empowered enterprise-level clients to pursue innovation with agility and intention, while helping venture-backed startups move ahead with tenacity, confidence and industry know-how. More at https://studioscience.com/.

