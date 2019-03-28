TomTom might be striving to help power the autonomous cars of tomorrow, but the location and mapping giant hasn’t forgotten its roots. Today, the Dutch company lifted the lid on a new satellite navigation (“satnav”) device that’s designed to automate many of your day-to-day activities.

The TomTom Go Premium builds on earlier versions by including integration with IFTTT out of the box. IFTTT, for the uninitiated, is an acronym for “If this, then that,” and is a platform that allows users to create customized, conditional interactions between apps, online services, digital assistants, wearables, and more.

Founded in 1991, TomTom has evolved significantly since its inception, but from the turn of the century the company became renowned for its in-car navigation systems that drivers attach to their windshields. With the advent of Google Maps and smartphones, TomTom’s core business plummeted, leading it to chase other revenue streams — today it still remains one of the “big 3” mapping and location data companies in the world, licensing its technology to countless companies.

Though TomTom’s satnav business has dwindled, the company did in fact announce today that it has now shifted 100 million navigation units to consumers in its entire history.

Premium

The TomTom Go Premium enables drivers to connect to myriad services through IFTTT, including digital assistants (e.g. Siri, Cortana, Alexa), calendars, and smart home devices. So when you arrive home, for example, you could configure your satnav to activate your Nest thermostat automatically, turn off the lights when you leave the driveway, open the garage door when you enter your street, or even activate your iRobot vacuum cleaner.

The TomTom Go Premium costs the Euros equivalent of $370 and $430 for the 5″ and 6″ incarnations respectively, and for now it won’t be available to buy in the U.S.

While many will balk at the notion of paying up to $430 for a dedicated navigation unit when a phone mounted to their windshield pretty much achieves the same thing, it’s interesting to see TomTom try new things — vis-à-vis embrace home automation — to keep its legacy hardware business alive.

“We’ve thought about every moment of a driver’s journey and enriched the driver’s experience before and after they get in their car,” noted TomTom Consumer managing director Mike Schoofs. “We continue to innovate by adding new features like IFTTT integration to the TomTom GO Premium, offering the driver a connected car experience.”