CloudBees, a San Jose, California-based software provider making DevOps solutions for enterprises, has nabbed a well-funded startup in the continuous app delivery, release, automation, and deployment space. At its CloudBees Days conference in San Francisco, the company today announced that it has acquired Electric Cloud to support its “wider strategy” in the software delivery management category.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

“As of today, we provide customers with best-of-breed CI/CD software from a single vendor, establishing CloudBees as a continuous delivery powerhouse,” CEO and cofounder Sacha Labourey said in a statement. “By combining the strength of CloudBees, Electric Cloud, Jenkins, and Jenkins X, CloudBees offers the best CI/CD solution for any application, from classic to Kubernetes, on-premise to cloud, self-managed to self-service.”

Electric Cloud’s release management, orchestration, and automation platform enables customers like Samsung, E-Trade, GM, and Hyundai to marry app deployments with the concept of a continuous software delivery pipeline. The company’s ElasticFlow product, for example, allows dev teams to control releases “at scale” by sharing adaptable pipelines and delivering actionable insights into the status of releases. Meanwhile, ElectricAccelerator speeds up app-building and testing by intelligently parallelizing tasks across on-premises and cloud processors.

Electric Cloud raised $64.6 million prior to its exit from Siemens’ Venture Capital, US Venture Partners, Mayfield Fund, RRE Ventures, Rembrandt Venture Partners, and other investors.

“We are looking forward to joining CloudBees and executing on our shared goal of helping customers build software that matters,” said Electric Cloud CEO Carmine Napolitano. “The combination of CloudBees’ industry-leading continuous integration and continuous delivery platform, along with Electric Cloud’s industry-leading application release orchestration solution, gives our customers the best foundation for releasing apps at any speed the business demands.”

CloudBees was founded in 2010 by former JBoss CTO Sacha Labourey and provides enterprise support around Jenkins, an open source automation server written in Java that runs in serverlet containers such as Apache Tomcat. It offers plugins and a cloud-based Jenkins service for customers like Hyatt, Cisco, EMC, and the Federal Reserve and has attracted $113.2 million in venture funding to date from backers that include Matrix Partners, Lightspeed Venture Partners, Verizon Ventures, Delta-v Capital, Golub Capital, and Unusual Ventures.

“Having the Electric Cloud offerings under the CloudBees umbrella gives companies a greater ability to manage the delivery of value to customers,” said Christina Noren, chief product officer at CloudBees. “It’s not just about speed — it’s about delivering business value securely and efficiently with confidence at high speeds. By combining our strengths, we will provide customers with a software delivery system that helps them connect and measure all end-to-end activities, from development all the way through to deployment and release.”

CloudBees competes with a number of PaaS vendors in a sector that’s on the upswing. There’s Red Hat’s OpenShift and Salesforce’s Heroku, as well as Cloud Foundry and Apprenda — not to mention Engine Yard and Stackato. According to Statista, the market grew from $283 million in 2010 to $8.6 billion in 2018.

Today’s news follows CloudBee’s acquisition of DevOps and continuous integration and delivery firm Codeship last year and comes after it scooped up Stax Networks, a Java platform-as-a-service solutions provider, in December 2010.