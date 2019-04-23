Amazon has officially launched its in-garage delivery offering for Prime customers in the U.S., nearly four months after first announcing the service.

Key for Garage, as it’s known, is an extension to the broader Amazon Key service that debuted back in 2017, which allows delivery drivers to leave packages in customers’ homes while they’re out, while it expanded this to car trunks last year.

Key for Garage is very much part of the in-home delivery service, except it acknowledges that many customers may feel nervous about handing a stranger the virtual keys to their actual house.

Similar to Key for Home, the new delivery service will require the homeowner to retrofit their garage with various connected contraptions (if it’s not already kitted out), including an automated door opener from its launch partner Chamberlain or its subsidiary LiftMaster, or alternatively they can buy a special hub that can integrate with existing garage door openers.

The hub costs $80, though it’s on offer just now for $50. But if you’re starting out from scratch, then a MyQ-connected garage door opener could set you back the better part of $200.

Obviously, these expenses won’t apply to you if you already have one of Chamberlain’s smart garage doors — all you’ll have to do is link your Amazon and MyQ accounts through the Key by Amazon app. However, if you’re letting a delivery driver into your garage, you might want to keep an eye on things from afar, which is why Amazon is also trying to upsell an Amazon Cloud Cam, which costs another $120. With that in mind, Amazon is also offering a special offer that bundles the Cloud Cam with the MyQ smart garage hub for $125.

In summary, Amazon Key now constitutes three core components: Key for Home, which includes the new in-garage service; Key for Car; and Key for Business, which offers a little fob that gives delivery drivers keyless entry to corporate properties.

In related news, Amazon also today expanded the Amazon Key service to millions more Prime members in the U.S., with availability expanded to a host of new cities including Charlotte, NC; Columbus, OH; Fresno, CA; Las Vegas, NV; Oklahoma City, OK; and Virginia Beach, VA.