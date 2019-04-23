Kony DBX Solutions Available Immediately on Kony Quantum for Microsoft Azure

Kony, Inc., a leading cloud-based digital application and low-code platform solutions company, today announced the immediate availability of Kony Quantum for Microsoft Azure, which provides support globally and has been certified for ISO 27001, SOC2 Type II and PCI DSS. Kony also announced the immediate availability of the Kony DBX digital banking suite on Kony Quantum for Azure.

Kony Quantum is seamlessly integrated with Azure and fully optimized using a cloud-native architecture, driving new digital and low-code productivity solutions to be developed rapidly and deployed effortlessly at scale within Azure’s global cloud infrastructure across North America, Europe and Asia. This allows customers to start fast with building low-code apps and have confidence in scaling as needed to address the most advanced market-leading scalability and high availability (HA) requirements. Kony Quantum for Azure has already been validated for Kony DBX and it is being deployed for several customers.

“We are very pleased to work with both Microsoft and Kony Quantum, who are key strategic partners to further enable our Human Digital strategy,” said Ken Nagel, Executive Vice President and Chief Technical Officer of Umpqua Bank. “By developing a network of strong partnerships, combined with our skilled teams, we can continue to accelerate our development, increase the pace of differentiation and build high performing teams to meet our customers’ needs.”

“The Kony and Microsoft Azure relationship is particularly important for customers in highly regulated industries in which compliance, security and risk analysis are paramount,” said Burley Kawasaki, executive vice president of Products, Kony, Inc. “Kony will access Azure’s large global alliances network, while leveraging its compliance portfolio, enterprise-grade service level agreements and industry-leading support. This extends the effortless security and protection built into the Kony Quantum platform, which enables multi-layered security that defends against compromise and detects and reacts to attacks with application and identity protection.”

Full Kony Quantum for Azure support includes the following:

New Docker/Kubernetes based container architecture

Full monitoring, logging and integrated Application Performance Monitoring support

High availability deployment options across multi-availability zones

Availability in United States, Europe and Asia regions

Completed ISO 27001, SOC2 Type II and PCI DSS certifications

Integrated Power BI support planned for advanced self-service analytics (planned for mid 2019)

This announcement also reflects an expansion of the Microsoft and Kony go-to-market (GTM) relationship. Kony has attained the following key elevated status as a Microsoft partner:

Cloud Competency Partner and part of Microsoft Partner Network

Cloud services reseller (CSP) for Microsoft Azure and Power BI

Joint GTM focus specifically around Kony DBX targeting digital banking scenarios

Toby Richards, GM of Partner GTM Programs in One Commercial Partner at Microsoft Corp. said, “Microsoft is pleased to work with Kony Quanutm for Microsoft Azure to allow customers to significantly decrease their time to market. Kony Quantum for Azure meets a variety of needs and provides new choices and brand differentiation that allow customers to harness the flexibility and enterprise-grade reliability that Azure provides.”

Kony Quantum combines the ease-of-use and speed of low-code application development with the power of the leading enterprise-grade digital experience development platform. Kony Quantum enables businesses to build mission-critical web and mobile solutions for both employees and consumer-facing apps on a unified platform, resulting in greater speed and productivity.

Kony has been named a “Leader” in The Forrester Wave™: Digital Experience Development Platform, Q2 2018 report and The Forrester Wave™: Low-Code Development Platforms for AD&D Professionals, Q1 2019. Kony has also been recognized as a “Leader” in the IDC MarketScape: North America Digital Banking Customer Experience Platforms 2019 Vendor Assessment Report. Kony is also a Callahan’s 2018 Innovation Series winner, and earned two top honors at the American Banker Digital Banking 2018 event: Runner Up for Best in Show and People’s Choice.

About Kony, Inc.

Kony is a fast-growing leader in digital experience development platforms and the emerging low-code platform market; and a recognized leader in digital banking. Kony Quantum provides low-code without limits, a next-generation low-code app development platform that delivers rich digital experiences. Kony DBX is the banking and financial services arm of Kony, Inc. and is a globally recognized leader in digital banking transformation. With a portfolio of modern, frictionless applications powered by the industry’s most recognized platform, Kony DBX enables banks and credit unions of any size to accelerate innovation – without compromising what’s critical.

For more information on Kony DBX and Kony DBX Retail Banking, visit Kony DBX or connect with Kony DBX on Twitter and LinkedIn.

