VentureBeat is seeking a leader to head up the content for our events focused on artificial intelligence. The Head of AI Events Content will report directly to the CEO. The role will oversee speaker recruitment and content planning for VentureBeat’s portfolio of events, including Transform.

You will help determine the overarching themes for each of VentureBeat’s events and liaise with internal VB stakeholders in sales, marketing, and editorial.

You will be responsible for proactively reaching out to top-tier executives and speakers, reviewing speaker submissions, ranking potential speakers, and securing selected speakers for each of VentureBeat’s events.

Requirements:

10 years of industry experience, preferably with experience in the tech space. Strong familiarity with trends around data, AI, and cloud.

Experience securing C-level speakers for technology events.

Extensive personal network of executives, PR agencies, and representatives at top companies.

Excellent written and oral communication skills.

If interested, please send your resume to jobs@venturebeat.com with “Head of AI Events Content Position” and your name in the subject line.