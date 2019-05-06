At its Build 2019 developer conference, Microsoft made a couple of key Azure and GitHub announcements. Developers can now use their GitHub account to sign in to Azure, including Azure Portal and Azure DevOps. Furthermore, Microsoft has brought Azure Active Directory (Azure AD), which it touts as “the world’s most-used enterprise identity system,” to GitHub.

Microsoft announced plans to acquire GitHub in June 2018, and the $7.5 billion acquisition closed in December 2018.

Supporting GitHub accounts in Azure means developers can go from repository to deployment with just their GitHub account. The new login system will try to match your GitHub account to an existing Microsoft identity with access to Azure. If the system can’t find one, it will create one for you that is tied to your GitHub account. The team describes this system as the first step toward “improving Microsoft services for GitHub users.”

The second step gives GitHub Enterprise customers the benefits of Azure AD identity management and security, along with synchronization of accounts across systems. AAD synchronization allows GitHub customers to leverage their existing AAD solution for group membership. This integration will be available in public preview May 23.

Speaking of Azure and GitHub, Microsoft also published the Azure Boards App on the GitHub Marketplace. The app allows more development teams using GitHub to access Azure’s project management capabilities, including Kanban boards, backlogs, sprint planning tools, queries, and multiple work item types. In short, the app enables deeper integration between GitHub commits and pull requests to work items in Azure Boards.