After announcing 2.5 billion active Android devices at its I/O 2019 developer conference in Mountain View today, Google launched the third Android Q beta. If you’re a developer, this is your third Android Q preview, and you can start testing your apps against this release by downloading it from developer.android.com/preview.

The preview includes an updated SDK with system images for the Pixel, Pixel XL, Pixel 2, Pixel 2 XL, Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL, and the official Android Emulator. If you’re already enrolled in the beta and received Android Q Beta 1 and Beta 2 on your Pixel device, you’ll automatically get the update to Beta 3. Google is also bringing Android Q Beta 3 to third-party phones, bringing the total to 21 devices from 13 brands.

Google launched Android Q Beta 1 in March and Android Q Beta 2 in April. It’s moving much faster than in previous Android betas — three weeks between developer previews is unheard of. To help Google keep the betas coming, you can submit feedback, as well as file platform issues, app compatibility issues, and third-party SDK issues.

Beta 1 brought additional privacy and security features, enhancements for foldables, new connectivity APIs, new media codecs and camera capabilities, NNAPI extensions, Vulkan 1.1 support, and faster app startup. Beta 2 added multitasking Bubbles, a foldables emulator, and a new MicrophoneDirection API.

Beta 3 features

Android Q betas have already brought over 50 features and improvements around user privacy and security, Google said today. For Beta 3, Google emphasized that Android Q is focused on innovation, security and privacy, and digital wellbeing.

Oh, and the company mentioned that Android Q is “the first operating system to support 5G.” Qualcomm and Google worked on 5G support together for Android Q. Speaking of future technologies, Android Q Beta 3 continues to improve support for foldables:

Beta 3 also introduces Live Caption, which automatically captions media that’s playing audio on your phone. And Smart Reply is now built into Android Q’s notification system, and predicts your next action (such as when someone sends you an address, you can open it in Google Maps).

Most importantly, Google is promising that Android Q will receive important OS components in the background, similar to how Android today updates apps. That means “the latest security fixes, privacy enhancements, and consistency improvements” will not require you to reboot your phone.

Android Q will have a Focus mode, which lets you select the apps you find distracting and silence them until you say otherwise. Google is also making Family Link part of every Android device and adding features like bonus time and the ability to set app-specific time limits.

Beta schedule

The goal of the third beta is the same as the first two: Let early adopters and developers play with the build early so they can explore new features and APIs for apps, test for compatibility, and give feedback .

Last year, there were five developer previews (four betas). This year, Google is planning six betas in total. Three betas down, three to go. Here’s the preview schedule:

March: Beta 1 (initial release, beta)

April: Beta 2 (incremental update, beta)

May: Beta 3 (incremental update, beta)

June: Beta 4 (final APIs and official SDK, Play publishing, beta)

Beta 5 (release candidate for testing)

Beta 6 (release candidate for final testing)

Q3: Final release to AOSP and ecosystem

Google is asking developers to make their apps compatible with Android Q so that their users can expect a seamless transition when they upgrade. To get started, install your current app from Google Play onto a device or emulator running Beta 3, work through the user flows, and make sure it handles the Android Q behavior changes. If you find issues, fix them in the current app without changing your targeting level (migration guide, privacy checklist). When you’re done, update your app’s targetSdkVersion to ‘Q’.