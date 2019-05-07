YouPorn likes to push the edge with technology. So the porn company is announcing today it has created a virtual ambassador, a computer-animated woman named Jedy Vales.

The virtual character is the latest in a series of digital humans, where companies use computer animation and artificial intelligence to create believable human characters.

Jedy will join the YouPorn community, offering users the company news and highlights across a number of platforms, including Instagram and Twitter.

Consumers are taken with digital celebrities living among us, as they’ve infiltrated our social media feeds, twitch streams, advertising campaigns, and favorite fashion brands. Lil Miquela is one such character who has become a social media influencer on Instagram with 1.5 million followers.

YouPorn issued a quote from Jedy Vales (why not?). She said, “I know that many of YouPorn’s users are also huge fans and users of social media. Well, me too! That’s why I’m so excited to join the team and share my digital experience with the community. It’s fun to share information about my favorite porn site and little peeks into my life with the YouPorn community. I am looking forward to becoming their go-to

source for providing fun and entertaining updates while being an active part of the future of porn.”

Camasutra VR, an adult-oriented virtual reality studio, brought the avatar’s physical characteristics and digital behaviors to life.

The company said that navigating the social media landscape can be very difficult for an adult entertainment company, and to circumnavigate this, Jedy will serve as part of the YouPorn team through a series of experiential social activations powered by the adult platform.

Jedy is designed to be interactive, engaging and communicating with users online in sexual contexts. She will share her day-to-day life across both conventional social platforms and adult site Modelhub.

Image Credit: YouPorn

“Jedy is the quintessential representation of the technological innovations we are known for, and so she

is the perfect spokesperson to represent YouPorn,” said Charlie Hughes, vice president of YouPorn, in a statement. “With Jedy coming on board, we’ll be able to create the opportunity to interact with our users in a new environment. We look forward to seeing what Jedy has in store.”

Jedy will debut on Instagram and Twitter, where the goal is to build a mainstream audience. When she hits a million followers, YouTube will release an explicit video on Modelhub.

“We are thrilled to have collaborated with YouPorn in creating Jedy Vales – she marks the beginning of

the next revolution in erotic entertainment,” said Adam Sutra, CEO of Camasutra Industries, in a statement. “Camasutra has perfected its own technology built on a real-time gaming pipeline to produce a lifelike and naturally moving avatar and we are excited to watch Jedy interact and integrate with YouPorn.”