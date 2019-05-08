Collaboration with Red Hat and “Day-Zero” support means enterprises freed up to focus on innovation, less on managing ops and infrastructure

Software intelligence company Dynatrace, today announced immediate support for Red Hat OpenShift 4, the next generation of Red Hat’s enterprise Kubernetes platform, reengineered to address the complex realities of container orchestration in production systems.

“Red Hat OpenShift 4 is all about enabling enterprises to more quickly develop, deploy and scale cloud native applications by delivering a smarter Kubernetes platform,” said Steve Tack, SVP of Products at Dynatrace. “Through Dynatrace’s native compatibility with OpenShift and Kubernetes, Dynatrace accelerates this digital transformation by providing automatic, AI-powered answers about degradations in service, anomalies in behaviour, and precise user impact where other solutions go blind.”

As enterprises continue to digitally transform their businesses, PaaS application development environments, including container and microservices architectures, enable enterprises to focus more on creating and improving value-add application features and less on managing underlying operating systems and infrastructure. Red Hat OpenShift 4 is designed to make this easier for Kubernetes environments through automated installation, patching, and upgrades for every layer of the container stack from the operating system through application services.

Dynatrace’s Software Intelligence platform automatically monitors and analyzes containers and the microservices running inside of them across the entire Red Hat OpenShift 4 Kubernetes environment and underlying multi-cloud infrastructure with no blind spots. Unlike traditional monitoring tools that only see bits and pieces of a cloud native environment and require IT personnel to manually configure and stitch together disparate data from multiple sources to understand how things are working and where problems lie, Dynatrace® provides automatic visibility into the full cloud native stack. Combined with Dynatrace’s deterministic AI-engine, Davis™, this delivers real-time problem identification and end-to-end, actionable insights 24×7 across the full dynamic cloud stack from applications to containers to infrastructure.

“Red Hat OpenShift 4 aims to make the day-to-day of software operations effortless for both operations teams and for developers,” explains Julio Tapia, director, Cloud Platforms Partner Ecosystem, Red Hat. “Dynatrace® supports this goal by offering automatic, AI-powered monitoring of the entire OpenShift stack, including applications and containers. Our ongoing collaboration enables customers to benefit from full visibility into application workloads and cluster components, helping them deploy a cloud-native world with greater speed and confidence.”

