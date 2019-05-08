Google today announced that app developers will soon be able to bid on a target return on ad spend (tROAS). Additionally, they will finally be able to develop and manage their own creatives.

Google’s Marketing Live conference is next week, but today the company is announcing a few tidbits specific to app developers. It wouldn’t be practical to show off a bunch of cool new tech at I/O 2019 without at least hinting at ways to monetize it. And for Google, that means ads.

If you’re an app developer, tROAS will be available next month for Google App campaigns on Android and iOS globally. You will thus soon be able to bid on a tROAS so you can automatically pay more for users likely to spend more and less for users likely to spend less. You will even be able to set a multiplier for your tROAS bid, and it will find you the right users accordingly.

As for developing and managing your creatives, Google is offering three options to help you show more relevant ads in more places:

Automatically qualify to promote your app in two new YouTube placements: The homepage feed when you have at least one landscape image and in-stream when you have at least one video.

Later this month, you can set up multiple ad groups in the same campaign and tailor the assets in each ad group around a different theme or message for different customers.

Google has teamed up with eight trusted agencies to manage creatives from design to reporting: Vidmob, Consumer Acquisition, Bamboo, Apptamin, Webpals, Creadits, Kaizen Ad, and Kuaizi.

In March, Google announced a new monetization model called Open Bidding, which helps you maximize the value of every impression automatically. The company shared today that dozens of developers have joined the beta and are seeing meaningful revenue lift, not to mention enjoying fewer SDKs, which results in spending less time on integrations and greater stability. Google will be expanding the program to all publishers later this year.