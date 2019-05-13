Brands Can Accelerate E-Commerce for $100k and in 3 Months

Guidance, now in its 25th year as an industry leading commerce services provider that enables brands, retailers, manufacturers and distributors to accelerate growth in E-Commerce, announced the launch of A.W.E., Guidance’s latest accelerator for companies evaluating Magento Commerce or companies currently on Magento 1 and interested in migrating to Magento 2. A.W.E. is the acronym for “Accelerate. Win. Evolve.” which, according to Guidance, is exactly what brands, manufacturers, distributors and retailers should expect from its digital commerce channel.

“We specifically designed and delivered A.W.E. for those clients and prospects that need a lower cost commerce solution due to the current size of their business, but have specific technical and business requirements requiring the flexibility, extensibility and performance of Magento Commerce,” said Jason Meugniot, CEO at Guidance. “In addition to providing a very sophisticated Magento Commerce 2.3 implementation solution for a $100k fixed cost and delivered in 90 days, Guidance is also providing free Magento 1 to Magento 2 migration assessments with demo so that our clients and prospects are set up for success from day one. Brands, manufacturers, distributors and retailers can be assured they are making the absolute best choice for their e-commerce business.” A.W.E. will be initially available in four themes built by Guidance.

About Guidance

Guidance is a commerce service provider dedicated to growth oriented mid-market and enterprise brands, retailers, manufacturers, and distributors in both B2C and B2B with industry leading practices in commerce strategy, mobile optimization, creative, UI/UX, development, system integration, managed services, hosting and analytics.

Brands such as Foot Locker, K-Swiss, Kate Somerville, Munchkin, TravisMathew, Sole Society, Vince Camuto, Burlington, Yamaha, Johnny Was and others, have engaged Guidance to build more than 300 world-class, omni-channel websites and apps that accelerate growth and provide differentiated digital customer experiences that captivate, engage and encourage loyalty.

