Concord Health Partners (“Concord”), a healthcare focused investment firm, has completed an investment in MIVI Neuroscience, Inc. (“MIVI”), a medical device company that provides innovative products for neuro-interventional procedures. The investment reflects Concord’s approach of investing in healthcare companies that offer innovative and proprietary technologies with the potential to lower costs, improve outcomes and enhance the value of care.

There has been significant global growth in the utilization of endovascular stroke therapy procedures since the publication of compelling data from several independent clinical trials in 2015 and 2016 that highlight the value of such techniques in clearing occlusive blood clots from large cerebral vessels. MIVI’s product portfolio provides physicians with innovative tools designed to help improve outcomes, shorten procedure times and make treatment available to potentially more patients by providing easier access to difficult to treat smaller vessels in the brain.

About Concord Health Partners

Concord Health Partners (“Concord”) is a healthcare focused investment firm with a strategic partnership model that optimizes the alignment of interests between investors and portfolio companies. Concord is primarily focused on investing in healthcare companies that have the potential to enhance the value of care through products, services, technologies and solutions that lower costs, improve quality and/or expand access to care. Concord was formed in 2017 by Founder & Managing Partner, James Olsen, a former healthcare investment banker with Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Jefferies. In 2018, Joseph Swedish, a senior healthcare executive and former Chairman & CEO of Anthem, Inc. joined Concord as Co-Founder & Partner.

