Surgical implant maker Xenco Medical has announced the launch of the first interactive vending machines designed for spine surgery instruments and implants. Xenco Medical has launched the interactive vending machines to house, track, and dispense its breakthrough, entirely disposable spine surgery implant and instrument systems, which are engineered from a highly durable composite polymer. WiFi-enabled, the vending machines use an advanced elevator-based system to retrieve each sterile-packaged Xenco Medical product before dispensing it to be used in surgery. Interacting with a large, touchscreen interface, users can select the desired Xenco Medical instruments and implants as well as send real-time alerts to Xenco Medical headquarters. In addition to serving as an interface for selecting Xenco Medical implants and instruments, the interactive vending machine features on-demand, virtual tutorials on Xenco Medical products featuring a virtual assistant named Ezra. Xenco Medical’s single-use instruments and corresponding spinal implants are designed to be both lightweight and easily transportable.

With the sterile-packaged, composite polymer instruments and spinal implants attached together in each package, the single-use Xenco Medical implant systems are designed to both increase efficiency in the OR as well as eliminate the internal logistics associated with the autoclave process. Existing at the intersection of materials science and biomechanical engineering, Xenco Medical’s single-use spinal systems are the first polymer-based devices of their kind.

“Extremely encouraged by the market’s response to our disposable, composite polymer systems, we’ve employed advanced, logistics–based technologies to deepen the impact our disposable systems make in streamlining the healthcare supply chain,” said Xenco Medical Founder and CEO Jason Haider.

Leveraging advanced materials science, the composite polymer spinal systems by Xenco Medical include the company’s SETx Cervical Interbody and Plate System, Pedicle Screw System, Posterior Cervical System, and Lumbar Interbody system. Unlike traditional, metal instruments that are reused in hundreds of patients until a mechanical failure, Xenco Medical’s single-use systems are perfectly calibrated and sterile-packaged for patient-specific use. Made from a highly reinforced composite polymer, Xenco Medical’s single-use spinal systems have previously made news for outperforming metal in maintaining structural integrity.

