Concord Health Partners (“Concord”), a healthcare focused investment firm, has completed an investment in Flexwise Health, Inc., based in Brentwood, TN (“Flexwise”), a business support services company that focuses on healthcare. The investment reflects Concord’s strategy to invest in companies that reduce operational and administrative costs associated with delivering high quality care.

Flexwise is a technology-enabled business support services company with an on-demand staffing platform that provides healthcare organizations with direct access to fully-vetted healthcare professionals available on a flexible basis. Flexwise’s platform demonstrates meaningful labor cost savings for hospitals and health systems.

About Concord Health Partners

Concord Health Partners (“Concord”) is a healthcare focused investment firm with a strategic model that optimizes the alignment of interests between investors and portfolio companies. Concord is primarily focused on investing in healthcare companies that have the potential to enhance the value of care through products, services, technologies and solutions that lower costs, improve quality and/or expand access to care. Concord was formed in 2017 by Founder & Managing Partner, James Olsen, a former healthcare investment banker with Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Jefferies. In 2018, Joseph Swedish, a senior healthcare executive and former Chairman & CEO of Anthem, Inc. joined Concord as Co-Founder & Partner.

