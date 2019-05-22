SUMMIT, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–May 22, 2019–

Concord Health Partners, a healthcare focused investment firm, announced today that Ian Morrison has joined the firm’s Advisory Board.

Mr. Morrison is an internationally known consultant, author and futurist specializing in long-term forecasting and planning with emphasis on healthcare in the changing business environment. He combines research and consulting skills to help public and private organizations plan and position for the future. Mr. Morrison is a frequent commentator on the future of healthcare for television, radio and print media.

James Olsen, Founder & Managing Partner at Concord, noted “We are delighted to have Ian Morrison on the Concord Advisory Board. His knowledge and insights will strengthen our ability to support portfolio companies with innovative technologies that align with the future of healthcare. Ian is an industry thought leader with a talent for promoting strategic discussion and dialogue with leading executives and organizations. He will be an asset to our firm as we execute on our approach to strategic healthcare investing.”

Mr. Morrison has worked with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies throughout his career, with recent client sponsors including General Electric, Kaiser Permanente and the Mayo Clinic. He is the former President of the Institute for the Future (IFTF) and a founding partner in Strategic Health Perspectives, a joint venture between Harris Interactive and the Harvard School of Health’s Department of Health Policy and Management. Mr. Morrison currently serves on the Founder’s Council of United States of Care, established to achieve long-lasting solutions that make health care better for everyone.

“I am delighted to join Concord’s Advisory Board to help drive innovation, accelerate quality improvement and support strategic investments that create value in healthcare” said Mr. Morrison.

About Concord Health Partners

Concord Health Partners is a healthcare focused investment firm with a strategic model that optimizes the alignment of interests between investors and portfolio companies. Concord is primarily focused on investing in healthcare companies that have the potential to enhance the value of care through products, services, technologies and solutions that lower costs, improve quality and/or expand access to care. Concord was formed in 2017 by Founder & Managing Partner, James Olsen, a former healthcare investment banker with Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Jefferies. In 2018, Joseph Swedish, a senior healthcare executive and former Chairman & CEO of Anthem, Inc. joined Concord as Co-Founder & Partner.

For more information, please contact James Olsen at Concord Health Partners at info@concordhp.com or 212-508-7090. Please visit Concord’s website at www.concordhp.com.

