Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) member nations today voted to adopt artificial intelligence principles and recommendations for governments around the world, including the need for AI systems that respect and safeguard the rule of law, human rights, democratic values, and diversity. Transparency — so that people understand when an AI system is being used for predictions or decision making — is also needed, according to the list of principles.
Recommendations for member nations include investment to spur the development of innovative AI, multinational cooperation to advance “responsible stewardship of trustworthy AI,” and “support workers for a fair transition,” a nod to the major disruption AI is expected to have on employment.
The recommendations may seem like common sense, and they aren’t legally binding, but the principles represent one of the first efforts to create common AI standards among democratic governments around the world.
Roughly 30 countries have adopted national AI policy to steer things like research and development, education, economic policy, algorithm use by government agencies, and government procurement of AI systems.
The OECD was created in 1960 and is made up of 36 democratic nation-states in the North America, Europe, and Asia.
More on the subject of multinational AI standards may be on the way next week as the World Economic Forum will convene its Global AI Council and the United Nations will host its annual Global AI for Good Summit. Both events will be held in Geneva, Switzerland.