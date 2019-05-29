Google has announced a handful of Google Play policy updates for developers, as it looks to tidy up the Android app store and make it more child-friendly.

The move comes shortly after a fresh report found that Google Play is awash with apps packed with unsavory content — even though the apps are marked as safe for children.

Google’s latest ploy to get developers to adhere to its age-rating policies is to get them to “thoughtfully consider” whether children constitute part of their target audience, noted Google Play product manager Kanika Sachdeva, in a blog post.

If children are part of an app’s target market, the developer is asked to ensure that it: meets Google’s policies around its handling of personally identifiable information; serves ads only from an ads network that complies with Google’s family policies; is not marketed at children if the content is designed for adults.

“We will double check your app marketing to confirm this and ask you to make adjustments where required,” Sachdeva added.

Before, developers could opt into Designed for Families program that allowed them to mark apps as kid-friendly. Now, all apps whose target audience is primarily children must follow additional requirements in the Designed for Families program and Google’s updated Families policy, and Google says it’ll check to verify that the target audience selected is correct to ensure that apps not designed for kids aren’t inadvertently appealing to them.

The first set of questions relate to the target age group, which breaks the audience into various categories ranging from 0-5 all the way through to 18+. If children aren’t part of the app’s target market, the process should be quick. But if children are included, then follow-up questions will be asked covering the content of the app, advertisements, marketing, and more.

Namely, ads served to children need to be appropriate and served from an ads network that has certified compliance with Google’s families policies (currently AdColony, Admob, AppLovin, ChartBoost, Unity, and Vungle), and must display appropriate content. Additionally, they’re required to handle personally identifiable information “correctly.”

So this is about making sure developers have read all of Google’s policies, and that they understand what is and isn’t allowed. And crucially, it gives them a chance to make adjustments to existing apps.

All new apps submitted to Google Play from today will be subject to developers answering the target audience questionnaire. And from September 1, 2019, developers must also complete the form in relation to existing apps.

Controversy

Google has courted significant controversy through the years over how it monetizes children on its platform. This has included serving inappropriate videos and ads to children in the YouTube Kids App, and targeting kids with ads in the main YouTube app.

Last year, a coalition of child privacy, consumer, and advocacy groups filed a complaint with the U.S. Federal Trade Commission (FTC) alleging that YouTube violates child protection laws by serving targeted ads through YouTube to children under 13-years-old.

A separate report last month found that Google Play is littered with apps that circumvent Google’s age-rating and parent control systems.

Google has introduced a number of initiatives to try to clean up Google Play’s reputation, including Family Link, an Android app that lets parents control their kids’ device and app usage.

These latest updates from Google could be a superficial attempt to combat recent negative press and garner good will with parents and privacy groups. But the company insists that the self-vetting process won’t be entirely developer-led — it’s complementary, and will be used in conjunction with existing internal review systems that analyze marketing to categorize apps. Indeed, Google said it will apply policies based on three distinct age groups: children, children and older users, and older users.

“These policy changes are intended to help ensure that apps for children have appropriate content, safe ads, and handle personally identifiable information correctly,” Sachdeva said. “They also reduce the chance that apps not intended for children could unintentionally attract them.”

Sachdeva added that Google will launch “additional features” in the coming months for parents to make “informed choices” over app installations.