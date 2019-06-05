During a Wednesday keynote address at Amazon’s re:MARS conference in Las Vegas, the Seattle company announced a slew of features for its existing products and previewed new services to come. One of those it touched on was Prime Air: Amazon said that in the coming months, a newly designed, and completely autonomous Prime Air drone will begin delivering packages to customers as part of pilot tests.

Specifically, Amazon aims to fulfill orders within 30 minutes for shoppers within 7.5 miles of some of its hundreds of warehouses around the world. Packages will be carried in a square-shaped pod in the center; the drone’s designed to come within a foot or two of the ground and drop the package in a marked spot.

Amazon’s drone — the latest of over a 50,000 iterations tested in simulation — is capable of vertical takeoffs and landings, and it’s able to carry parcels weighing as much as five pounds, which covers 75% to 90% of packages Amazon ships to customers today. That’s thanks to a novel shape and shroud, and six degrees of freedom instead of a standard four plus six propellers that have been optimized to minimize high-frequency sounds.

There’s more to the design than meets the eye. The drone’s propellers have an S-curve designed to make them more stable in high winds, and they can be easily stopped to limit the potential for injury. Moreover, all of the components are already certified for use on other aircraft or were designed and built from scratch to meet FAA regulations, according to Amazon.

“We know customers will only feel comfortable receiving drone deliveries if the system is incredibly safe,” said Amazon’s consumer worldwide CEO Jeff Wilke onstage.

Furthermore, the as-yet unnamed drone is outfitted with sensors (including stereo RGB cameras and thermal cameras) that feed data to sophisticated machine learning algorithms, enabling it to automatically detect when a customer gets too close and avoid hazards like pets, paragliders, and power lines. It has four control surfaces that allows it to maneuver in flight, and it’s capable of flying up to a maximum 15 miles.

In the years since Amazon launched a trial of its Prime Air drone delivery service for select customers in Cambridge, England in December 2016 and demoed an earlier version of the Prime Air drone at Re:MARS back in 2017, its distribution network has grown considerably. It now includes more than 50 cargo plans and 19,000 trailers, which helped to deliver over 1 billion items to Prime members last year.

Companies like Microsoft and startup Flytrex have trialed airborne delivery services in cities like Holly Springs, North Carolina and Wichita, Kansas. In May, Uber announced plans to deliver food by drone in San Diego, and FedEx plans to develop a drone-powered aircraft inspection program in Tennessee. More recently, Matternet teamed up with UPS to launch an aerial delivery service from WakeMed’s flagship hospital and campus in Raleigh.

Reports show the commercial drone industry continues to grow quickly, albeit from a small base. A 2017 forecast from Gartner projected the number of commercial drones sold that year would exceed 174,000. Moreover, about $454 million was thrown at UAV startups in 2016 alone, and the market is forecasted to be worth $127 billion by 2020.