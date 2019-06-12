List of the Fastest Growing Fintech Companies emerging in the US, UK, India and Worldwide.

BOULDER, Colo–(BUSINESS WIRE)–June 12, 2019–

Growjo announced the 500 fastest growing companies in the Fintech Industry. These companies have been recognized for their fast pace growth over several growth metrics including hiring trends, funding and financial data, web traffic, brand awareness growth and more, to determine companies on the up and up.

Some of the top Fintech companies represented include: Brex, BlueVine, Robinhood, Root Insurance, Plaid, Chainalysis, ScaleFactor, OnDeck, t0.com and YieldStreet.

The list is represented not only by some of the fastest growing fintech companies in the US, but also by the fastest growing fintech companies in India, as well as the fastest growing fintech companies in the UK. “It’s impressive to see that the UK and India are emerging as US competitors in this market,” said Tom Blue, CEO of Growjo. “It’s also great to see that fintech is impacting several different sectors including healthcare, HR, renewable energy and agriculture.”

To see the full list of fintech companies – Check Out the Growjo List Here

Growjo only includes companies on a high growth path that are currently under 1000 employees. The list is inclusive of all growing companies based on a variety of data sources, and submission and/or payment is not required, giving companies a more accurate depiction of how they stand in their respective markets.

For more information about Growjo, contact Jeremy Unruh, Marketing Director – Jeremy@growjo.com

About Growjo

Growjo, the leader in awarding the fastest growing companies in the world, utilizes more than 20 unique growth indicators to assimilate the Growjo rankings every month. Growjo recognizes the top growing companies for their accomplishments through the algorithm-based list ranking, and offers the list to anyone interested in an easily formatted and free downloadable format. If you are interested in learning more about Growjo and how you can subscribe to updates and download the free list, visit Growjo.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190612005022/en/

Growjo

Jeremy Unruh, Marketing Director

Jeremy@growjo.com