Concord Health Partners, a healthcare focused investment firm, announced today that John Bigalke has joined the firm’s Advisory Board.

Mr. Bigalke is a distinguished executive with deep and broad experience in the healthcare and professional services industries. He enjoyed 18 years with Deloitte, most recently serving as Vice Chairman & Senior Partner, Global Healthcare. During his tenure as Vice Chairman & National Managing Partner, Mr. Bigalke grew the business from a $250 million practice to over $1.5 billion with the market leading position. A CPA by background, Mr. Bigalke is a qualified Financial Expert, Audit Committee Chair and NACD Board Leadership Fellow. Prior to Deloitte, John spent over 15 years at Price Waterhouse in management consulting and auditing, eventually being appointed Vice Chairman, Healthcare. Prior to Price Waterhouse he spent 8 years at Ernst and Young. He has extensive experience serving Boards of both for-profit and not-for-profit healthcare companies.

“I am very excited to be a part of the team that is pioneering a new approach to collaboration and engagement between healthcare investors and innovative portfolio companies. Concord’s model creates alignment of interests that efficiently refines ideas and accelerates implementation to drive dramatically improved performance of the health care ecosystem in the United States,” said Mr. Bigalke.

Upon retirement from Deloitte, Mr. Bigalke founded Second Half Health Care Advisors, a firm dedicated to helping companies plan for the future in the rapidly changing healthcare and life science industry sectors.

“We are excited to welcome John Bigalke to the Concord Advisory Board. John is a well-respected executive and leader in healthcare with deep industry knowledge and expertise. He has served as the trusted advisor to numerous leading healthcare companies across multiple sectors. He has also served on the Board of Directors of many healthcare companies at various stages of development. We look forward to having John on the team to support Concord and our portfolio companies,” commented James Olsen, Founder & Managing Partner at Concord.

About Concord Health Partners

Concord Health Partners is a healthcare focused investment firm with a strategic model that optimizes the alignment of interests between investors and portfolio companies. Concord is primarily focused on investing in healthcare companies that have the potential to enhance the value of care through products, services, technologies and solutions that lower costs, improve quality and/or expand access to care. Concord was formed in 2017 by Founder & Managing Partner, James Olsen, a former healthcare investment banker with Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Jefferies. In 2018, Joseph Swedish, a senior healthcare executive and former Chairman & CEO of Anthem, Inc. joined Concord as Co-Founder & Partner.

