Career website Glassdoor today released its latest report highlighting the top 100 chief executive officers, and once again the tech world played a big role in the list. This year, VMware CEO Pat Gelsinger took the number one spot.

It’s a bit of a surprise that Gelsinger has assumed the throne. Last year, he was #78. Furthermore, VMware was recently voted the 51st best company to work for in the U.S. On the flipside, how Mark Zuckerberg fared should shock nobody. The Facebook CEO dropped 39 spots this year compared to last. (Zuckerberg is one of two CEOs that have made the list all seven years. The other is Apple’s Tim Cook.)

Tech CEO list

The tech industry had the most CEO winners (27) followed by health care (12) and manufacturing (8). There were 40 new CEOs on the list this year, including Salesforce’s Marc Benioff and Keith Block (they’re co-CEOs), PayPal’s Dan Schulman, and Cisco’s Chuck Robbins.

Here the tech CEOs, along with their approval ratings:

#1 VMware’s Pat Gelsinger (99% approval)

#5 Adobe’s Shantanu Narayen (98% approval)

#6 Microsoft’s Satya Nadella (98% approval)

#8 LinkedIn’s Jeff Weiner (97% approval)

#16 HubSpot’s Brian Halligan (96% approval)

#17 Salesforce’s Marc Benioff and Keith Block (96% approval)

#18 Nvidia’s Jen-Hsun Huang (96% approval)

#22 Workday’s Aneel Bhusri (96% approval)

#27 DocuSign’s Daniel Springer (95% approval)

#30 Kronos’ Aron J. Ain (95% approval)

#31 SAP’s Bill McDermott (95% approval)

#33 Yardi Systems’ Anant Yardi (95% approval)

#34 PayPal’s Dan Schulman (95% approval)

#38 Ultimate Software’s Scott Scherr (95% approval)

#40 Cisco Systems’ Chuck Robbins (95% approval)

#41 AppDynamics’ David Wadhwani (95% approval)

#46 Google’s Sundar Pichai (94% approval)

#55 Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg (94% approval)

#56 UST Global’s Sajan Pillai (94% approval)

#63 Compass’ Robert Reffkin (93% approval)

#66 Paycom’s Chad Richison (93% approval)

#69 Apple’s Tim Cook (92% approval)

#77 Paylocity’s Steve Beauchamp (92% approval)

#84 Cengage’s Michael Hansen (91% approval)

#85 Paychex’s Martin Mucci (91% approval)

#86 World Wide Technology’s Jim Kavanaugh (91% approval)

#90 Visa’s Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. (91% approval)

Zero female CEOs made the tech list. The overall top 100 list had 7 women.

Glassdoor compiled its figures based on company reviews submitted by U.S.-based employees between May 2, 2018 and May 1, 2019. For a CEO to be considered, he or she had to have received at least 100 reviews from employees during the past year.