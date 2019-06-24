Unanimous jury finds CommScope ION-E and FlexWave Prism products infringe Dali Wireless digital radio distribution and digital predistortion patents

Dali Wireless, a worldwide pioneer in digital radio distribution systems and digital predistortion technology, received a momentous decision from the United States District Court for the Northern District of Texas in Dallas last Wednesday. CommScope Technologies filed lawsuit No. 3:16-cv-00477 with the US District Court in February 2016, but the jury unanimously sided with Dali Wireless on several case-critical issues, resulting in a favorable decision for Dali Wireless.

The Dallas jury determined that CommScope infringes both Dali Wireless’ patents-in-suit (U.S. Patent Nos. 9,031,521 and 9,531,473) and awarded $9 million in damages to Dali Wireless. In the same lawsuit, the jury also determined that Dali Wireless infringes CommScope’s patents, which will soon expire, and awarded CommScope a nominal $1.98 million. Dali had also earlier asserted U.S. Patent No. 8,149,950 in this litigation, but the parties settled that claim when Texas Instruments-CommScope’s supplier on the relevant chip-entered into an agreement with Dali to license the ‘950 patent.

Dr. Albert Lee, CEO of Dali Wireless, stated, “Dali’s commitment to innovation has resulted in over 450 patents and pending patents which are critically important to enabling 4G, 5G and virtual Radio Access Network (vRAN). The difference in the awards underscores the importance of Dali Wireless’ innovative technology over CommScope’s older technology. Dali Wireless is very pleased by the decision.”

Dali has also recently filed another lawsuit (1:19-cv-00952-MN) against CommScope in U.S. District Court for the District of Delaware to enforce other patents (U.S. Patent Nos. 8,682,338; 9,847,816; 10,045,314; and 10,080,178) that cover Dali Wireless’ next-generation technology in wireless distribution systems. Dali Wireless is seeking damages and an injunction to stop manufacturing, sale, and distribution of CommScope OneCell and ION-E products, which are also marketed as “Era C-RAN antenna system.” The Delaware case is still pending.

Dr. Lee noted, “Dali invests heavily in innovation and is committed to aggressively protecting our intellectual property worldwide. The jury agreed with Dali. It is rewarding to see our strong and well-crafted patents standing up in a court of law, especially against a multinational market leader like CommScope.”

Dali Wireless was represented by Cris Leffler, Stefan Szpajda, Madeline Hepler, Ryan Meyer, David Tseng, and Sherri Stucki of Dorsey & Whitney, as well as Mark Strachan and Dick Sayles of Bradley Arant Boult Cummings.

The case is CommScope Technologies LLC v Dali Wireless, Inc. No. 3:16-cv-477, in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Texas (Dallas Division), Chief Judge Barbara Lynn presiding.

About Dali Wireless

Dali Wireless is a wireless infrastructure innovator providing new and better ways to handle exponential growth in mobile data traffic. Dali’s fully digital wireless signal routing solution revolutionizes in-building and outdoor coverage and capacity by eliminating interference and maximizing spectrum usage. The company’s ground-breaking patented virtual Fronthaul Interface (vFI™) is an intelligent aggregator-router and key enabler of RAN virtualization elevating networks to 5G readiness. Mobile operators, large enterprises and public safety networks around the world deploy Dali technology to ensure high-quality service and a seamless migration to 5G. See www.daliwireless.com or follow us on Twitter @daliwireless.

