Google today announced that Alphabet’s Chronicle is joining Google Cloud “in the coming weeks.” Google expects to complete the integration “this fall.” The enterprise security company that uses big data to detect vulnerabilities and aimed to sell software to Fortune 500 companies is no longer independent. But was it ever?

Google acquired the malware analysis service VirusTotal in September 2012. While Google restructured itself by forming parent company Alphabet in August 2015, Chronicle only arrived in January 2018. Now it’s back at Google.

Here is Google’s attempt to explain the move:

Threats posed by attackers to businesses, governments and organizations across the globe have only grown more sophisticated and urgent. At Google Cloud, our customers’ need to securely store data and defend against threats — either in the cloud or on premise — is a top priority. We approach security holistically, from the chip to the datacenter, with a continuously growing set of security capabilities that work in concert to deliver defense-in-depth at scale: from hardware infrastructure, service deployment and user identity, to storage, internet communication and security operations. With the trajectories of Chronicle and Google Cloud increasingly converging in response to customer needs, we want to bring these essential capabilities together for customers.

Translation: Chronicle couldn’t build out a list of new clients quickly enough. Instead, the security company will offer its services to Google Cloud’s existing customers. “Security is top of mind for every business in the world today, and together, we will accelerate Google Cloud’s ability to provide the best security offerings for enterprise customers around the globe,” a Google spokesperson told VentureBeat.

This works because Chronicle’s products and engineering team complement what Google Cloud offers. There isn’t much overlap. Chronicle has its VirusTotal malware intelligence services and its Backstory security telemetry platform. Google Cloud has detection, incident management, and remediation capabilities. And of course, Chronicle was built using Alphabet and Google technologies. They never should have been separated.