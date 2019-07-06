We can confidently say that this Transform 2019 will be the best AI event of the year for pragmatic enterprise execs. The agenda is complete, the list of top-notch speakers is locked in, and the groundbreaking, buzzworthy diversity events, innovation awards, and concurrent Conversational AI Summit are ready to roll.

In the meantime, here’s a look at what we’ve got in store next week, July 11 + 12 in San Francisco, where you’ll learn how to accelerate your business with AI, network with the business leaders who are getting their hands dirty in the AI trenches, and learn why artificial intelligence should be — and has to be — so much more than just a catchphrase and some hype.

In-depth coverage of the most urgent AI topics

Keynotes on the main stage will be delivered by powerhouse industry leaders, showcasing the latest disruptions in AI, with an inside look at 15 new AI products you’ll want to be among the first to learn about.

And over the two days, across seven stages, we’ll be presenting 200 speakers in 100 sessions in six of the most important AI areas right now.

Natural language processing and natural language understanding, specifically speech-to-text technologies will be the most predominant form of AI in businesses in 2019. To tackle the issue, we’re launching the inaugural Conversational AI Summit, a new event happening concurrently within the two-day conference. Learn more about the Conversational AI Summit here.

Companies are also investing billions of dollars in computer vision research and product development, and its potential is suddenly clear across a broad swath of industries, from drones and video surveillance to personalized advertising, connected cars, healthcare diagnostics, and more. See the computer vision track here.

The rise of 5G, which will enable massive device connectivity, is what’s making IoT and on-device AI exciting for developers, and the opportunities in every industry are taking thought leaders by storm. To compete, you need to understand the state of the industry. Check out the IoT track here.

It’s not enough to layer AI on top of your existing systems and operations; data and analytics need to become a part of your core strategic vision. Our business AI integration and AI implementation tracks will dig into how AI is not impacting analytics, CRM, and the customer journey, but also driving wholesale corporate transformation: moves to AI-first organizational structures, including around talent, resources, and ML-standardization strategies to apply AI efficiently and broadly, and capture real ROI. Take a closer look at the AI integration in and AI implementation across your company tracks.

Automation tech, dubbed by the industry as robotic process automation (RPA), has given companies measurable results” saved time, improved customer service, and reduced costs. Learn about a new wave of tech tools adding AI to the automation process, where learnings — and better yet — actual decisions, can be made. See the intelligent RPA track here.

Governance, security, and ethics has emerged as one of the most important themes of 2019, and so it’s one of the big themes of our conference, while we’re helping raise the stakes on ensuring that mistakes or oversights concerning gender, social, and racial discrimination in AI technology are eliminated. See the full agenda here.

Groundbreaking women-centered events

Women are front and center at Transform this year. In an industry infamous for its lack of gender diversity and its excess of discrimination, women founders, inventors, researchers, and activists in the AI sector, especially women of color, are shouldering their way to the front in Silicon Valley. At the invite-only Women in AI breakfast on July 10th at 7:30 a.m., we’ll be hosting a woman-only discussion on the growing role of women in AI, and the work it will take to ensure equity across the board for women in pay, in leadership roles, and in power.

Then the Women in AI awards will honor the women who are busting down doors in the artificial intelligence and machine learning sector. Winners have been selected based on their practice of inclusivity in AI, their commitment to AI, and the demonstration of their positive influence in the community. Awards will be presented at the closing reception of the event on July 11th.

A commitment to diversity

The Diversity, Equity and Inclusion in AI Roundtable and Reception is a first-of-its-kind, hands-on workshop to advance strategies and solutions for increasing diversity in AI, because we’ve seen important, high-profile mistakes made when diversity hasn’t been top-of-mind — or actively ignored — when implementing AI.

From image recognition to sophisticated algorithms, to workforce dynamics and startup equity investment, the impact of diversity and inclusion can be significant. At this event, you’ll learn how your organization can build these initiatives, and you’ll have the opportunity to network with over 100 talented Black American, Latinx and women attendees.

A closer look at the groundbreakers and the bleeding edge

Transform’s Expo will be giving innovative, emerging companies who are breaking ground in AI a chance to get in front of the valuable Transform audience, as well as network with senior level execs from some of the most notable brands and tech companies. Check out some of the many companies we’ve got lined up, with tech that ranges from visual customer assistance powered by AI and AR, to identity protection in a computer vision age.

On the tech track, you’ll discover a series of panels focused not just on the why, but the hands-on how-to of artificial intelligence, from how to bring together the needs of both IT and business stakeholders to create a viable strategy with real business value to a look at deep learning, transfer learning, and more, plus success stories to take home and replicate. Learn a little bit more about what we’ve got lined up here.

And then to cap off Transform, VentureBeat will recognize and award emergent, compelling, and influential work in AI, drawn from our daily editorial coverage with the AI Innovation Awards on Thursday evening. See who’s in the running in five categories: NLP/NLU Innovation, Business Application Innovation, Computer Vision Innovation, AI for Good, and the Startup Spotlight.

An unbeatable VIP experience

Transform 2019 offers a variety of unique VIP experiences for those who have purchased a VIP pass, including new to Transform this year, an invite-only executive track on July 10th. This VIP Forum is the most intimate, high-level AI gathering in Silicon Valley.

There are just a few tickets left to Transform 2019, and it’s just days away. To make sure you don’t miss any of these sessions or events, the unparalleled networking, and the fun cocktail hours, register now.