AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–July 18, 2019–

Kony, Inc., the leading provider of low-code development and digital banking solutions, today announced that it has been named a Leader by Gartner in the 2019 Magic Quadrant for Multiexperience Development Platforms1 (MXDP). Kony is recognized as a Leader for its completeness of vision and ability to execute in the first Magic Quadrant for MXDP.

As the largest provider focused purely on omni-channel digital solutions, Kony serves leading companies across multiple industries, including banking and financial services, retail, healthcare and energy sectors. Kony Quantum combines the ease of use and speed of low-code application development with the power of the leading enterprise-grade digital experience development platform. Kony Quantum enables businesses to build mission-critical web and mobile solutions for both employees and consumer-facing apps on a unified platform, resulting in greater speed and productivity.

“Less is more when it comes to platforms but more is more when it comes to multiexperience,” said Thomas E. Hogan, chairman and chief executive officer, Kony, Inc. “We believe the power of Kony Quantum lies in its unique ability to deliver the richest digital experiences across a range of web and mobile applications for employees and consumers.”

According to Gartner, “this is the first Magic Quadrant for multiexperience development platforms (MXDPs), its predecessors having been Magic Quadrants for mobile app development platforms (MADPs). The change of name reflects the evolution of MADPs to serve expanding app use cases and development requirements. These requirements go beyond mobile apps to enable development of progressive web apps (PWAs), conversational apps (voice assistants and chatbots), immersive apps and wearable apps.”

According to Gartner, “the term ‘multiexperience’ refers to the various permutations of modality (touch, voice and gesture, for example), device and app with which users interact on their digital journeys across diverse touchpoints. Multiexperience development involves creating fit-for-purpose apps based on touchpoint-specific modalities, while at the same time ensuring a consistent user experience across web, mobile, wearables, conversational and immersive touchpoints. Multiexperience development is typically undertaken using a variety of technologies, but single platforms are emerging that bring together the required technologies.”

Gartner defines Leaders in this Magic Quadrant as follows: “Leaders have strong capabilities in mobile app and web development, and demonstrate a compelling product vision and commitment to multiexperience development in their platforms. They have large customer bases and robust partner ecosystems, and have shown healthy growth in this market. However, this market is rapidly evolving, so Leaders might not stay Leaders for long.”

Download a complimentary copy of the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Multiexperience Development Platforms Report

1Gartner Magic Quadrant for Multiexperience Development Platforms, Jason Wong, Van Baker, Mark Driver, Adrian Leow, Paul Vincent, 10 July 2019

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Kony, Inc.

Kony is a fast-growing leader in digital experience development platforms and the emerging low-code platform market; and a recognized leader in digital banking. Kony Quantum provides low-code without limits, a next-generation low-code app development platform that delivers rich digital experiences. Kony DBX is the banking and financial services arm of Kony, Inc. and is a globally recognized leader in digital banking transformation. With a portfolio of modern, frictionless applications powered by the industry’s most recognized platform, Kony DBX enables banks and credit unions of any size to accelerate innovation – without compromising what’s critical.

For more information, please visit www.kony.com. Connect with Kony on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190718005146/en/

Jean Kondo

Kony, Inc.

Jean.kondo@kony.com

+1 510-823-4728

Julie Sigler

WE Communications

TeamKony@we-worldwide.com

+1 415-547-7025