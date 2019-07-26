Samsung announced the Galaxy Fold in February, only to delay its release a week ahead of its planned April launch. Delaying the phone that opens into a tablet was the right call — launching with multiple screen issues or canceling outright would have both been disasters.

This week, Samsung announced the Galaxy Fold would ship in September. The company still hasn’t given an exact date.

Samsung says it took the extra five months to optimize more apps and services for the foldable UX. And of course, the company changed the device’s design and construction:

The top protective layer of the Infinity Flex Display now extends beyond the bezel, making it more apparent that it is an integral part of the display structure and not meant to be removed.

The top and bottom of the hinge area are now stronger, thanks to added protection caps.

The Infinity Flex Display now has additional metal layers underneath to reinforce the protection of the display.

The space between the hinge and body of Galaxy Fold has been reduced.

At least one carrier did not take all this “good news” well — T-Mobile won’t be selling the Galaxy Fold. AT&T still isn’t sure. These are the two U.S. carriers that originally announced they would carry the Galaxy Fold.

That’s certainly unfortunate for Samsung, but still nowhere near as bad as pushing through a failing device. Assuming Samsung has indeed fixed all the Galaxy Fold’s problems, and that’s still a big if, poor sales is always better than mass returns.

First products in new categories don’t sell out — they set the stage. The Galaxy Fold was never going to sell well. Only early adopters are going to buy a category-defining foldable phone. As Evan Blass originally put it, the Samsung Galaxy Fold isn’t for you. Those who want to buy the Galaxy Phone will be able to acquire it just fine. And in the meantime, Samsung has avoided folding.

ProBeat is a column in which Emil rants about whatever crosses him that week.