Good news for folks who get their decor and wardrobe inspiration from Pinterest: Today, the social network began rolling out more dedicated shopping recommendations in the home feed, specifically browsable catalogs and personalized hubs. Both build upon the ecommerce work Pinterest started last year, a spokesperson told VentureBeat via email.

Soon, below Product Pins — the Pins that show pricing and availability information alongside descriptions — users will see a new shopping section with the subheader “More from brand” containing related items from said brand. A click or tap will pull up the latest products and info, and another click will launch the corresponding checkout page on the retailer’s website.

Previously, scrolling beneath Pins surfaced recommendations across brands, but didn’t showcase individual brand catalogs or feeds.

As for the home feed, it’s becoming more shoppable with the addition of personalized packages of purchase suggestions. The feeds are based on shopping activity and created both for styles and specific brands, so that users who shop for, say, summer dresses or Target home goods will see groupings of seasonal apparel and Target products in the first slot. Clicking through will pull up a library of in-stock products.

The pair of additions follow expanded product buying and selling capabilities in Pinterest, like Catalogs, which let users convert their entire inventory into shoppable Pins. They join refreshed product recommendations that serve results resembling users’ saved Pins and populate dynamically based on available inventory from merchants with shoppable Pins.

In related news, Pinterest revealed that it’s bringing full automation to Shop the Look, a tool that helps users buy items from participating vendors by automatically tagging related items in Pinned photos. Earlier this month, it introduced new features for creators and brands to make reaching viewers easier, including an improved uploading tool, a refreshed gallery tab, a lifetime analytics metric, and Pin scheduling functionality. And in May, Pinterest launched a Progressive Web App for Windows 10.

Following its initial public offering (IPO), Pinterest has increasingly pivoted its attention toward brands, and it’s not hard to see why. According to estimates, 59% of millennials have discovered products on Pinterest, putting the platform on par with Instagram. And Oracle Data Cloud surveys reveal that Pinterest users spend 29% more while shopping than non-users. Moreover, Pinterest reports that 90% of weekly users turn to the platform to make purchasing decisions, 55% look specifically for products, and 78% say content from brands on Pinterest is “useful.”