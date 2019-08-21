TapClicks, which describes itself as a marketing tech company for agencies, media organizations, brands, and enterprises, today announced that it’s raised $10 million in equity financing from Boathouse Capital, bringing its total raised to date to nearly $30 million. CEO Babak Hedayati said the fresh capital will be used to develop and incorporate predictive analytics, modeling capabilities, and attribution solutions based on intelligence gathered from marketing campaign data into its suite of software-as-a-service (SaaS) products.

“Recent acquisitions in the data analytics space — Datorama and Tableau by Salesforce, Looker by Google, and Origami Logic by Intuit — signal the hunger for technologies that can draw intelligence from massive sets of data. But competing solutions can be expensive, require extensive support for deployment, and don’t make the best use of the available data,” said Babak Hedayati. “TapClicks is on a mission to make the results of marketing investments easier to predict through the integration of artificial intelligence into an easy-to-use, simple-to-deploy solution.”

TapClicks’ platform provides end-to-end business intelligence capabilities ranging from search engine optimization and social reporting to automated order entry and marketing performance analysis. It integrates more than 200 different sources via its connector marketplace, which funnel data into a unified dashboard designed to simplify sharing and collaboration.

TapClicks’ TapReports offering enables users to export and set automated impressions, clicks, and keywords reporting in email clients and Microsoft Office programs like Word, Excel, and PowerPoint, and to send proactive notifications to clients about milestones or alert colleagues to potential warning signs. As for TapAnalytics, it offers a single view for marketing data to live, with prebuilt analytical visualizations and a library of widgets to answer common business questions. Meanwhile, TapOrders, which optionally integrates with existing billing systems, expedites order entry by capturing orders automatically from customer relationship management opportunities, while TapWorkflow implements a queue system to organize ongoing ad operations, billing, and fulfillment tasks.

TapClicks points to a recent Gartner study that predicts advances in automated marketing systems will help increase response rates to multichannel campaigns by 25% over the next four years. It’s doing its part: TapClicks claims it has over 4,000 customers across a range of verticals, including Centro, Allstate, Subway, Warner Bros., BMW, Ace Hardware, Gannett, Raycom, Epsilon, Accuen, Valpak, Digital First Media, News Corp, Centro, Scripps, and Dex Media.

“TapClicks’ analytics capabilities provide a real benefit to our agency as well as our customers – helping us grow while improving the accuracy of campaign analysis and success as a result,” said Todd Schumacher, founder and managing partner of Vici Media, a TapClicks customer. “We expect TapClicks newest developments will help us more effectively predict the best channels for advertising investment and deliver intelligence to determine the optimal media and channel mix as our customers scale their campaigns.”

TapClicks is headquartered in San Jose, California, and it was recognized as one of the fastest-growing companies in Silicon Valley by Inc. last year. It has additional offices in Boston, Nashville, and New York City, as well as satellite locations in Montreal, Bogota, Hyderabad, and Pune.