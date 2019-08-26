Nvidia and VMware today announced an enterprise-grade hybrid cloud on AWS that is optimized for machine learning, AI, and data science workflows.

The VMware Cloud on AWS with Nvidia is capable of operating from cloud and on-premise servers and will make it easier to migrate VMware vSphere-based applications to the cloud to accelerate high-performance computing or machine learning for research, experimentation, and deployment in production.

The VMware Cloud on AWS will offer EC2 instances with GPU acceleration from Nvidia’s T4 100. AWS shared plans to offer instances powered by Nvidia’s T4 100 GPU in March.

Today’s news comes at the beginning of the VMworld conference in San Francisco and just days after VMware acquired cloud security and app development startups Pivotal and Carbon Black for $5 billion.

Nvidia today also introduced vCompute Server for the GPU-accelerated deployment of workloads in virtual environments, including VMware’s vSphere, vCenter, and VMware Cloud. The latest virtual GPU offering from Nvidia can make the completion of deep learning training up to 50 times faster than with a CPU alone. And vCompute Server can control GPU-sharing for the distribution of compute power from a single GPU to multiple apps or virtual machines.

Users will be able to migrate vCompute Server workflows from on-premise datacenters to the cloud with one click. Once in the cloud, needs can be modulated using AWS elastic infrastructure, growing or shrinking compute based on project needs.

“Together with VMware, we’re designing the most advanced and highest-performing GPU-accelerated hybrid cloud infrastructure to foster innovation across the enterprise,” Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang said in a statement shared with VentureBeat.

Following Nvidia’s Q2 earnings announcement earlier this month, Huang told reporters AI is the “single most powerful force of our time.”