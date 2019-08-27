Binance users staked a record-breaking USD $330M in BNB tokens to participate in the recent Perlin IEO

Perlin has managed to break all previous Binance Launchpad records for the amount of BNB assets staked by users to acquire PERLs in its Initial Exchange Offering (IEO). Just over USD $330 million in Binance tokens was staked for a chance to get Perlin’s PERL tokens at IEO.

“As long as high-quality projects like Perlin continue demonstrating strong business fundamentals, real technological innovation and compelling prospects, we will soon see more tangible user adoption,” said CZ (Changpeng Zhao), CEO of Binance. “Additionally, we are thankful for our community’s support and understanding in shaping the best format for participating in Launchpad, and we’ll continue serving in the best interest of our community.”

All 40,695 participants are now PERL token holders with the free airdrop to everyone who took part and 10,940 people contributed a total of USD $6.7 million under the Launchpad IEO lottery system. With public trading opening at 12pm UTC on 26th August on the Binance Exchange, the Perlin ecosystem of developers, token holders and users is expected to continue growing significantly in coming weeks.

“Perlin is a public open source project aimed at including as many people as possible into its rapidly-growing global ecosystem. We also have a compelling economic staking model and the lowest hardware requirements in the industry for people to run nodes. Very soon this will allow people everywhere to contribute to the network and earn PERL staking rewards with just their mobile phones and laptops,” explained Dorjee Sun, CEO of Perlin.

As a sign of Perlin’s confidence in its business model, it has already signed with Staked.US, a POS staking-as-a-service provider that will allow holders to easily and securely earn staking rewards. PERLs will also be integrated into Ledger Nano cold storage devices very soon, allowing holders to securely store their tokens offline.

With the highly successful public launch now completed, the Perlin team is now re-focusing its energies on the business of building real products for commercial customers and everyday users.

Perlin is now live on the Binance exchange platform with the following trading pairs: PERL/BNB, PERL/BTC, PERL/USDT, and PERL/USDC.

To learn more about Perlin: https://www.perlin.net/

