Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey had his Twitter account hacked earlier today. Twitter is investigating the compromise of Dorsey’s personal account, the company said today in a tweet. A group called the Chuckle Gang used the account to send tweets to Dorsey’s 4 million followers to promote a Discord server and use racial slurs.

Those tweets were erased, but it appears they were sent from an app called Cloudhopper, an SMS service acquired by Twitter in 2010.

We're aware that @jack was compromised and investigating what happened. — Twitter Comms (@TwitterComms) August 30, 2019

Hackers that managed to break into accounts for Google CEO Sundar Pichai and Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg also got a hold of Dorsey’s Twitter account in July 2016.

Imagine getting hacked on your own app — known (@idkalx) August 30, 2019

In 2012, Dorsey said he hacked an email server to get his first job.

VentureBeat reached out to Twitter for further comment. We will update this story as we learn more.