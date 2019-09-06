NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–September 6, 2019–

Reservations are now available for guestrooms and suites at the highly anticipated Life House, Collins Park – opening softly later this month. Life House’s Collins Park hotel will be the brand’s second in Miami, with four more opening in the market before year-end – continuing the brand’s mission to tell authentically local stories through a house in every neighborhood of every city.

Life House, Collins Park (Photo: Business Wire)

Life House, Collins Park delivers a distinct & accessible luxury experience in the heart of the bourgeoning Collins Park neighborhood and will include a neighborhood-driven restaurant and bar with Mediterranean influences as well as a rooftop pool and sundeck. The 52-room hotel is tucked away on the Collins Canal, and tells the story of a merchant’s residence with a subtle nod to Quakerism & streamline art deco.

The hotel was designed entirely by Life House’s award-winning design team, with art programming throughout the property developed and curated by Life House in partnership with local artists and photographers. The hotel is a breath of fresh air for travelers who want to experience the less trafficked part of the Miami beach, the art and culture of Collins Park and food & drinks by rising locals tucked in the hotel’s backyard on the Collins Canal.

“We’re really excited to share our second house in Miami in a completely different neighborhood than our first with a similarly contextual local identity. We believe that research in the creative process is what differentiates an artist from a dilletante and our team has focused on creating authentic experiences in, and responding to, every neighborhood we enter, while always delivering a reliable and comfortable stay.” said Rami Zeidan, Founder & CEO of Life House.

The hotel’s food & beverage concepts & offerings were derived from a team of local bar directors, DJs, chefs & operators, banded together under the Life House ethos, bringing together the hotel, restaurant and bar into one cohesive story & experience.

The hotel’s guestrooms are warm and subtly residential in feel, with Life House’s standard hospitality amenities including Le Labo bath products and Revival NY linens and pillows. Each room is appointed with a tasteful combination of richly textured custom-designed furnishings and original artwork.

As with all Life House locations, Collins Park offers a guided 30-second iPad check in, complimentary high-speed Wi-Fi, as well as a mobile app with a social network for guests to connect, meet, and plan or organize activities together. The operations are led by luxury hotel veterans ensuring a highly personalized service level with understated sophistication and comfort, for a layered comfortable guest experience. Bookings can now be made at: www.lifehousehotels.com/hotels/miami-beach/collins-park.

Following the launch of Collins Park, the brand will be opening Life House, South of Fifth this fall in Miami Beach. Located in the South of Fifth neighborhood of Miami’s South Beach, this hotel takes the form of an artist’s beach retreat and features a lobby restaurant and bar, a hidden backyard garden, and pop-up local retail boutiques including the brand’s upcoming clothing line.

Later this year, Life House, Lower Highlands will open in time for winter in Denver, Colorado. This boutique hotel has been inspired by the rich history and culture of the Lower Highlands (“LoHi”) neighborhood, bringing together influences from the American frontier of the 1800s with new developments of the 21st century. The Salon, tucked behind the back of the bar, will be their intimate restaurant with a rotating art program and a centralized custom Oak and Rubbed Bronze table for communal dining experiences.

Life House will continue their rapid expansion with three more confirmed properties – an 82-room hotel on Miami’s iconic Ocean Drive, a 32-room hotel in a beautiful beaux-arts building in Brooklyn’s hip Bushwick neighborhood with a rooftop bar & lobby café & library, as well as the reimagining of a historic hotel in the heart of Nantucket. With several additional projects underway, the brand continues its mission to tell authentically local stories through a house in every neighborhood of every city.

About Life House

Life House is a New York-based, venture-backed vertically-integrated hotel brand, management and software company. Life House has built a proprietary technology stack that makes hotels more seamless and more profitable for hotel owners and more meaningful and more accessible for travelers. The platform encompasses seven proprietary software products that power its hotels, from a booking engine and mobile app to an automated accounting and financial reporting system. The company has launched both a 4-star brand (“Life House”) – an authentically local lifestyle brand that responds to each neighborhood – as well as a white-label offering for independent hotel owners who are underserved by brands and unsophisticated management companies. Life House will have more than 25 hotels open and under development by the end of 2019. For more information on Life House, visit https://www.lifehousehotels.com/.

