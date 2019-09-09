For the better part of decades, the granddaddy of modern word processors — Word — has kept real-time tabs on and displayed the total number of words on pages. Apple’s Pages has for years done the same, as has the open source LibreOffice project’s Writer. Given live word counters’ lengthy history and ubiquity, it’s sort of incredible Google never saw it fit to imbue Google Docs with one of its own. But no doubt much to the relief of students with minimum word requirements everywhere, that’s finally, thankfully changing this week.

In a blog post early Monday afternoon, Google announced it’s bringing a persistent and dynamic word counter to Google Docs within G Suite. Assuming you’re one of the lucky eligible users, you’ll find it in Tools > Word count > Display word count. When enabled, it’ll update continuously in a floating window to the lower left of their doc as you type.

Clicking on the word count box will expose a dropdown of shortcuts to additional information, like the page count and character count both with and without spaces. Surfacing the word count of a specific section of text merely requires that you highlight said section with your cursor.

“We’ve heard that displaying this information is helpful to users working on docs that require minimum or maximum word count,” wrote Google.

Rapid release domains can expect to see the long-overdue feature starting today, ahead of scheduled release domains’ September 23 rollout date. Google notes it might take up to 15 days for the word counter to become visible post-deployment.

Google Docs power users will note that third-party workarounds have enabled live counter functionality for a while now, but a native tool is a much-appreciated addition to Google’s increasingly robust productivity platform. The tech giant in March brought Grammar Suggestions, an AI tool that recognizes (and offers to fix) stylistic and syntactical errors, to all G Suite Basic, Business, and Enterprise customers. Alongside it, Google introducing a revamped interface for reviewing spelling and grammar recommendations designed to make it “faster” and “easier” to spot and correct textual errors.