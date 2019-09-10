At Apple’s Innovation Only event in Cupertino today, the company announced its iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max, successors to the iPhone XR, iPhone XS, and iPhone XS Max. Apple’s 13th-generation phones are now official.

Preorders for the new iPhones begin September 13, and the devices will start shipping September 20. Before you get your credit card ready, and assuming you’re not enthused about Android 10, you might want to see exactly what you’re getting. The tables below show you what Apple has changed — the iPhone XR compared to the iPhone 11, iPhone XS, and iPhone 11 Pro, as well as the iPhone XS Max and iPhone 11 Pro Max, at the time of each of their respective launches.

iPhone XR versus iPhone 11

iPhone XR iPhone 11 Price $749, $799, $899 $699, $749, $849 Storage 64GB, 128GB, 256GB 64GB, 128GB, 256GB Display 6.1-inch, 1792×828, 326 ppi 6.1-inch, 1792×828, 326 ppi Contrast ratio 1400:1 1400:1 Processors A12 Bionic 64-bit A13 Bionic 64-bit Identification Face ID Face ID Camera 1 12MP, ƒ/1.8 12MP, ƒ/1.8 Camera 2 N/A 12MP, ƒ/2.4 Video recording 4K at 60fps, 1080p at 60fps 4K at 60fps, 1080p at 60fps Front camera 7MP photos, 1080p video 12MP photos, 4K video FaceTime Over Wi-Fi or cellular Over Wi-Fi or cellular Assistant Siri Siri Connectivity Bluetooth 5.0, NFC Bluetooth 5.0, NFC Video playback Up to 16 hours Up to 17 hours Audio playback Up to 65 hours Up to 65 hours Height 5.94 inches (150.9 mm) 5.94 inches (150.9 mm) Width 2.98 inches (75.7 mm) 2.98 inches (75.7 mm) Depth 0.33 inch (8.3 mm) 0.33 inch (8.3 mm) Weight 6.84 ounces (194 grams) 6.84 ounces (194 grams) SIM card Nano-SIM Nano-SIM Connector Lightning Lightning



Both come in red, yellow, white, and black. Instead of coral and blue for the iPhone XR, this year you get green and purple with the iPhone 11. That, and the fact you’re paying $50 less, are the big changes. It’s largely the same phone.

iPhone XS versus iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone XS iPhone 11 Pro Price $999, $1,149, $1,349 $999, $1,149, $1,349 Storage 64GB, 256GB, 512GB 64GB, 256GB, 512GB Display 5.8-inch, 2436×1125, 458 ppi 5.8-inch, 2436×1125, 458 ppi Contrast ratio 1,000,000:1 2,000,000:1 Processors A12 Bionic 64-bit A13 Bionic 64-bit Identification Face ID Face ID Camera 1 12MP, ƒ/1.8 12MP, ƒ/1.8 Camera 2 12MP, ƒ/2.4 12MP, ƒ/2.4 Camera 3 N/A 12MP, ƒ/2.0 Video recording 4K at 60fps, 1080p at 60fps 4K at 60fps, 1080p at 60fps Front camera 7MP photos, 1080p video 12MP photos, 4K video FaceTime Over Wi-Fi or cellular Over Wi-Fi or cellular Assistant Siri Siri Connectivity Bluetooth 5.0, NFC Bluetooth 5.0, NFC Video playback Up to 14 hours Up to 18 hours Audio playback Up to 60 hours Up to 65 hours Height 5.65 inches (143.6 mm) 5.67 inches (144.0 mm) Width 2.79 inches (70.9 mm) 2.81 inches (71.4 mm) Depth 0.30 inch (7.7 mm) 0.32 inch (8.1 mm) Weight 6.24 ounces (177 grams) 6.63 ounces (188 grams) SIM card Nano-SIM Nano-SIM Connector Lightning Lightning Colors Gold, Silver, Gray Gold, Gray, Silver, Green



The iPhone 11 Pro is a notable upgrade over the iPhone XS for the same price. You’re getting a slightly larger and heavier phone, but also a more powerful phone with more battery life.

iPhone XS Max versus iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone XS Max iPhone 11 Pro Max Price $1,099, $1,249, $1,449 $1,099, $1,249, $1,449 Storage 64GB, 256GB, 512GB 64GB, 256GB, 512GB Display 6.5-inch, 2688×1242, 458 ppi 6.5-inch, 2688×1242, 458 ppi Contrast ratio 1,000,000:1 2,000,000:1 Processors A12 Bionic 64-bit A13 Bionic 64-bit Identification Face ID Face ID Camera 1 12MP, ƒ/1.8 12MP, ƒ/1.8 Camera 2 12MP, ƒ/2.4 12MP, ƒ/2.4 Camera 3 N/A 12MP, ƒ/2.0 Video recording 4K at 60fps, 1080p at 60fps 4K at 60fps, 1080p at 60fps Front camera 7MP photos, 1080p video 12MP photos, 4K video FaceTime Over Wi-Fi or cellular Over Wi-Fi or cellular Assistant Siri Siri Connectivity Bluetooth 5.0, NFC Bluetooth 5.0, NFC Video playback Up to 15 hours Up to 20 hours Audio playback Up to 65 hours Up to 80 hours Height 6.20 inches (157.5 mm) 6.22 inches (158.0 mm) Width 3.05 inches (77.4 mm) 3.06 inches (77.8 mm) Depth 0.30 inch (7.7 mm) 0.32 inch (8.1 mm) Weight 7.34 ounces (208 grams) 7.97 ounces (226 grams) SIM card Nano-SIM Nano-SIM Connector Lightning Lightning Colors Silver, Gold, Space Gray Gold, Gray, Silver, Green



The iPhone 11 Pro Max is an even better upgrade for the same price. It’s also slightly larger, heavier, and more powerful, but it has even better battery life. And if you want the best iPhone, as always, it will cost you.