Amazon’s Devices and Services team plans to host an invite-only event in Seattle on September 25, a company spokesperson told VentureBeat in an email today.

Roughly one year ago, Amazon hosted an event at company headquarters where Amazon VP of device David Limp unveiled nearly a dozen new devices like a redesigned Echo Dot, Echo Plus, the second-generation Amazon Echo Show, Fire TV Recast, Amazon Echo Sub, and an Alexa-powered microwave and wall clock.

New features were also introduced at the event last year, such as Follow-Up mode with Alexa, Alexa Guard for home security, and Skype calls with Echo Show.

This will be the third year running that Amazon unveils new hardware in September. The Amazon event has become an annual showcase of first-party Amazon hardware with a focus on devices that work with AI assistant Alexa. Third-party hardware that works with Alexa tends to appear at major consumer hardware events like the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in the U.S. and IFA in Berlin.

One recent break in that tradition came with the introduction of the Echo Show 5 in June, a smart display designed for a bedroom nightstand or office desk.

Alexa’s biggest U.S.-based competitor Google Nest introduced the Hub Max smart display with facial recognition on Monday and is expected to introduce a revamped Nest Home Mini with wall mount at an October hardware event.