Incredible Health, a health care hiring platform provider headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area, today announced that it’s raised $15 million in series A funding led by Andreessen Horowitz, with participation from NFX, Obvious Ventures, Precursor Ventures, Gingerbread Capital, Obvious Ventures, and NFX. Several individual backers also contributed, including Matt Mickiewicz (founder of Hired), Steve Goodman (founder of Bright.com), and Pete Kazanjy (founder of Talentbin).

CEO Dr. Iman Abuzeid said the fresh capital — which brings Incredible Health’s total raised to $17 million — will accelerate the expansion of the company’s job discovery marketplace for nurses, which seeks to match candidates with permanent, well-paying spots on hospital staff rosters. She also said that it’ll be used to build out a community for health care professionals looking to advance their careers.

“As a trained physician with many friends and family in the medical field, I know first-hand the inefficiencies of traditional hospital hiring practices,” said Abuzeid, a Wharton-trained physician who cofounded Incredible Health in 2017 with MIT alum Rome Portlock. “By automating the screening and custom matching process, we’re simplifying and dramatically shortening the time it takes hospitals to source and hire the talent they need for permanent roles.”

Incredible Health’s hiring and recruitment solution taps algorithms to help health systems narrow down the list of qualified nurses, and to provide those nurses with personalized, tailored opportunities they’d not likely find anywhere else. That’s not to suggest it’s an entirely automated flow — human experts support both job seekers and employers along the way, vetting matches to ensure they’ll lead to fruitful, long-term employment.

Hospitals begin by making a profile and then browsing a set of licensed nurse candidates screened for over 40 specialties, education, experience, malpractice records, and certifications before sending interview requests to professionals they’d like to meet. On the candidate side, nurses can accept or decline requests that come to them and compare top offers from favored hospitals that match their criteria.

Abuzeid claims that the average nurse who finds employment through Incredible Health sees their salary and commute time increase by 17% and dip by 15% on average, respectively, and that hospitals find candidates up to three times faster than the national average (30 days as opposed to 82 days). Perhaps that’s why the company’s platform is already in use by 150 major hospitals throughout California.

“Incredible Health has built a reliable two-sided marketplace to connect high-value health care workers with high-quality, permanent jobs,” said Andreessen Horowitz managing partner Jeff Jordan. “This comes at a critical time for the health care system as the shortage of nurses in the U.S. is more acute than even the shortage of engineers. The founding team’s personal commitment to improving health care is clear, and I’m confident their direct relationships with hospitals and nurses will lead to longer-lasting placements and more evenly distributed staffing nationwide.”

Incredible Health’s latest funding round comes shortly after rival Trusted Health, which similarly uses algorithms to match nurse candidates with vetted positions, raked in $20 million. Unlike Incredible Health, Trusted Health accepts listings for temporary and travel positions in addition to those for full-time staff work.