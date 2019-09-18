Platform raises $1M+ in seed funding from founders and execs of Lyft, The Honest Company, Thrive Market and more; Marketers earning an incremental 30-50% of their income within first month

MarketerHire, the hiring platform for the world’s top marketing talent, today unveiled a new platform and announced a $1.075M seed round. The fast-growing company provides startups and agencies with 48-hour matching to top marketers that can work remotely for their company, while serving the fast-growing freelance marketing community with ongoing work.

Since launching in October 2018, MarketerHire has seen exponential growth (115% in the last 90 days and accelerating), and helped hundreds of startups and organizations find top-quality marketing talent. Notable stats to date:

MarketerHire reached seven figures in annual revenue in first 8 weeks.

The average freelancer earns $5,000/month per part-time project.

90%+ of businesses hire the first freelancer they’re matched with.

freelancer they’re matched with. 48 hours is the average time it takes for MarketerHire to match a business to a marketer and less than 60 minutes to complete the hiring process.

a business to a marketer and less than 60 minutes to complete the hiring process. $0 recruiting fee and $0 termination fee for both startups and agencies to use the service.

“Hiring people in the marketing service industry is highly inefficient,” said Chris Toy, CEO of MarketerHire. “We are fundamentally fixing the broken hiring process and going to great lengths in order to make the best match between brands and marketers. Companies are able to avoid expensive recruiter fees and a lengthy hiring process to get the proven marketer(s) they need, on-demand. On the flip side, our marketers are regularly adding 30-50% to their annual income with none of the hassle or stress that usually accompanies freelancing. In fact, many are freelancing for the first time because we’ve made it so easy, making it a win-win for everyone.”

How it works: Marketers apply to join and are put through a rigorous vetting process that includes several interviews with the platform’s team of marketing veterans. Current marketing talent hails from notable brands such as Allbirds, AirBnB, Rent the Runway, Netflix, Away, Bird, Glossier, Invision, Uber and more. On the flip side, startups and agencies can post jobs on the site and to get matched with qualified marketers within 48 hours. Now, all companies, from enterprises to small startups, have affordable access to hire some of the best-performing marketers for their next critical campaign and/or ongoing work.

The company recently raised a $1.075M seed round from current and former founders and executives at Thrive Market, Honest Co., BarkBox, Outer, Jet, The Hundreds, Lyft, Carta, Remote Year, and Y Combinator. The funds will be used to ramp hiring to support the scale of the business.

“The freelance economy is the fastest-growing market segment in the U.S., and MarketerHire has found a way to help the freelance marketing community consistently find work, with brands that they’re the best fit for,” said Nick Green, Founder and CEO of Thrive Market. “I’m thrilled to partner with the MarketerHire team and look forward to helping them build a large and impactful service where both sides of the marketplace win.”

For more information on how to find an expert marketer or apply to be on the platform, go to MarketerHire.com.

ABOUT

MarketerHire is a hiring platform where the world’s best marketers freelance. The company provides businesses with 48-hour matching to top marketers that can work remotely for their company, while serving the fast-growing freelance marketing community with ongoing work. Founded in October 2018, the company has an exclusive yet expansive network of the top marketers who have experience with global brands to early stage and billion-dollar startups, to Fortune 500 (companies like Allbirds, AirBnB, Glossier, Away, Bird, Netflix, RxBar, and Uber). Rates are subject to individual marketers at a part-time, full-time or hourly basis. Find out more at MarketerHire.com, or follow us on Facebook or Twitter. Sign up for our newsletter Funnel Cake at marketerhire.com.

