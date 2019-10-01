From sparkling water droplets to flying trash, autonomous indoor drones continue to open up new possibilities for artists and creatives

Verity Studios AG, the global leader in autonomous indoor drones, announced today that its drones have embarked on a new tour with one of the world’s best-selling artists: Céline Dion. In parallel, Verity completed an event in Beijing with Zhang Yimou, who directed the opening ceremony of the 2008 Beijing Olympic Games.

Céline Dion reaches out her hands to Verity’s Lucie micro drone. (Photo: Business Wire)

In the much-awaited encore of Dion’s show, the song “My Heart Will Go On,” more than 100 Verity drones rise from the stage, dramatically turning blue and thronging around Dion as the song reaches its crescendo. In the final strains of the song, the drones hover above Céline before descending to the stage one by one. A single drone sinks down towards Dion’s outstretched hands before it lifts away as she raises her arms.

Verity’s Head of Live Events, Federico Augugliaro, said the drones were key in creating a powerful and uplifting moment to end the concert.

“My Heart Will Go On is Céline Dion’s biggest hit, and show designer Yves Aucoin wanted to create a big visual impact for this song. The drones were integral in providing an immersive, 3D effect, and Céline Dion’s interactions with the drones evoke a strong emotional response from the audience.”

As well as embarking on a new tour with Céline Dion, Verity’s Lucie micro drones appeared at the National Center of Performing Arts in Beijing this month. Costumed as flying plastic waste, they performed in Season 3 of Apologue 2047, a show created by China Kingway.

Verity CEO and founder Raffaello D’Andrea said this is proof that autonomous indoor drones have cemented their place in the pallet of live events effects.

“Whether on tour, in theaters, or in corporate events, shopping malls and airports, Verity’s autonomous flying machines have become a standard line item for many big-budget productions. By continuing to integrate with the live events ecosystem and getting this technology into the hands of designers, we expect the creative use of what we have developed to increase exponentially.”

ABOUT VERITY STUDIOS

Verity is the global leader in autonomous indoor drones and a leading provider of drone failsafe technology. Founded in 2014, Verity’s drones have completed more than 150,000 autonomous flights safely above people, in more than 100 venues in 20 countries worldwide. Its systems also enable the deployment of dynamic sensors and other payloads anywhere in commercial and industrial facilities. Verity’s drones have been used by some of the world’s biggest names in entertainment, including Cirque du Soleil and Madison Square Garden, and in global tours of major artists including Drake and Metallica.

