At its Surface event in New York City today, Microsoft refreshed its Surface Laptop with updated specs, USB-C support, and AMD Ryzen 7. This is the first time a Surface device has been powered by AMD. Furthermore, while the Surface Laptop 2 only came in a 13.5-inch size, the Surface Laptop 3 is available in 13.5-inch and 15-inch flavors. The Surface Laptop 3 starts at $999 (same as the Surface Laptop 2 and the original Surface Laptop). The 15-inch version starts at $1,199. The Surface Laptop 3 is available for preorder today and ships on October 22.

Panos Panay, head of engineering for all of Microsoft’s devices, said the Surface Laptop has the highest customer satisfaction of any laptop in its class. He shared that the trackpad is 20% larger, the hard drive is removable, and the laptop is now available in a machined aluminum finish.

The 13.5-inch Surface Laptop 3 comes with 10th-generation Intel Core processors. Panay said it is twice as fast as the Surface Laptop 2 and three times as fast as the MacBook Air.

The 15-inch Surface Laptop 3 comes with an AMD Ryzen Surface Edition processor. Panay called it the fastest processor that AMD has ever created “bar none.” It’s also the fastest processor in its class, Panay claimed.

Microsoft has simply replaced the Mini DisplayPort with USB-C. There is still a USB-A port for all your existing accessories. Adding a USB-C port finally puts the Surface Laptop on par with the Surface Book 2 of two years ago and last year’s Surface Go. Surface fans have long asked for USB-C ports and Microsoft has been very slowly delivering.